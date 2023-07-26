City Council adopts notice of intent to increase water and wastewater rates

Water rates are probably going up next year.
The question, however, is just how much they'll rise.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Lake Havasu City Council, council members voted 5-2 to adopt a notice of intention to increase water and wastewater rates and charges and schedule a public hearing for Sept. 26.
Councilmembers Michele Lin and Nancy Campbell dissented, as both raised concerns over the increases.
Before the vote, Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, presented three options for changes to water rates, with a focus on the next five years.
According to the presentation, water rates would remain the same in 2024 but increase yearly from 2025 to 2028. Additionally, the ways residents use water would determine how much they pay.
For a single-family water bill, two presented options would lead to an increase of $19.46 or $20.72 a month. This cost is based on a 3/4 inch meter with 900 cubic feet of water.
Monthly fixed charges would also vary, depending on the size of the meter.
Another option proposes treating single-family and multifamily homes more equally.
The process of determining water rates has been in progress since a utility rate study was conducted in 2020.
During the meeting, Mayor Cal Sheehy said the reason for the utility rate study was that the irrigation drainage district, or IDD, had expired. The IDD had been established by city founder Robert P. McCulloch before Lake Havasu City became incorporated.
When the city was incorporated in 1978, however, the IDD had debt.
“Earlier councils refinanced that debt because it provided $5.7 million dollars in revenue toward the water fund basically offsetting everyone’s monthly water bill,” Sheehy said. “However, that debt expired naturally just by paying it off in 2020, so we had to expire the IDD.”
In 2021, new rates were adopted by the city, although issues with multifamily dwellings soon arose, leading the council to implement a rate structure that exists today and uses deficit spending.
“So we are spending into our fund balance, we are spending more money to operate the system then we are taking in on a monthly basis,” Sheehy said. “That’s alarming, but we knew we were doing that.”
Sheehy explained that the city had the reserves to do it with anticipation of taking one year of operation to see what the changes in the rate structures would do to water users and affect how they used water.
In terms of wastewater rates, Kozlowski also presented several options.
The first option, which most council members agreed with, includes a flat rate for flow-based wastewater management.
Under this option, a single-family base charge would increase from $52.14 to $56.86 from 2025 to 2028, a multifamily base charge would increase from $18.67 to $56.86 from 2023 to 2028, and a commercial base charge would increase from $48.67 to $56.94 (plus a flow rate charge) from 2023 to 2028.
Several restaurant owners, including Regan Ross, addressed the council over concerns with wastewater costs and their commercial businesses. Ross is the owner of Kitchen Arts Work Space, or The Kaws, in Havasu's downtown district.
“When the new water rates came out, I think there was the perception that the commercial rates went down for a lot of restaurants and hotels, but I can tell you for a fact that it did not,” Ross said to the council. “In my instance, that’s all I can speak on personally. It went up significantly for our property on McCulloch and then also for the office space.”
Ross told the council that the bill more than doubled. She also mentioned that her rates in Goodyear were significantly lower than those in Lake Havasu City.
After the presentation, several council members expressed the necessity of water rate increases.
“What’s the downside of not raising the rates?” Sheehy said. “It’s some of the things you see in the national news about other communities that have not invested in their infrastructure and don’t have water or water availability that they need right now.”
During the council’s discussion, Vice Mayor David Lane said that cost increases are just a fact of life, with water or anything else.
“We have to maintain our infrastructure so that when you turn that faucet on, water comes out, and it’s not just water, it’s good clean water that you don’t mind drinking, making your coffee, and all of that,” Lane said.
Councilmember Jeni Coke also said price increases are a necessary evil.
“Nobody wants to see the prices go up but we all want to turn the faucet on, have clean water, and we all want to be able to flush the toilet, and make sure it works, and we all want to have a good running sewer system because we don’t want the lake to get contaminated either,” Coke said.
Councilmembers Lin and Campbell, who voted against adopting the notice of intention, expressed confusion over the plan and the necessity of the changes.
“What I am really upset about is that I was told we are going to do this for a year,” Campbell said. “I know that our last rate went in July 1. We’re going July, August, September, October, November, now. We’re five months behind what we told people we would do, and I’m sitting here looking at something that is super hard to understand.”
Campbell also expressed concerns over making single-family and multifamily more equal.
“So this is really bothering me that we had to start all over,” Campbell said. “It shows that we are not capable of moving forward in a positive direction, because we are going on three years, and now we are upside down and now we are messing with our debt services.”
When discussing wastewater rates, Vice Mayor Lane used a scenario to explain his opinion on the options.
He used an example of two people living in an apartment condominium and two people living in a single-family residence. He said suppose they are taking the same amount of showers, washing the same amount of dishes, doing the same amount of laundry, flushing the toilets the same, and putting the same amount of discharge into the sewer system.
“But, the people in the single family are paying $52.14 to do that and people in the condo are paying $18.67,” Lane said. “Is that fair? I don’t think so. I didn’t think so then when we talked about this before, it was only $11 that the people in the condominiums were paying.”
Mayor Sheehy also suggested using a phase-in approach for multifamily residences, which several council members agreed with.
No official policy change or increase to water and wastewater rates and charges will occur until after public feedback is heard on Sept. 26. The public hearing will take place at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard and will start at 5:30 p.m.
“We haven’t even seen any sample bills, and that is really where the rubber is going to meet the road,” Sheehy said. “So today’s action is to truly set and establish the date for our public hearing regarding the rate increases to conform with state law.”
Following the hearing, the issue will be discussed further by the city council.
