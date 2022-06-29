City Council and mayor

The City Council election features three open seats and will have six candidates on the ballot in 2022 – all of whom attended Wednesday’s forum.
Incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke, Michele Lin, and Jim Dolan are all seeking reelection and they are being challenged by David Diaz, Mark Curry and Morgan Braden.
The candidates for city offices were asked about a variety of topics, including how the city should handle its record sales tax revenues, how it should handle its property tax assessments, and what steps Havasu should take in the event that water shortages continue to worsen and cuts have to be made.
A question about the city’s role in addressing the workforce housing shortage elicited perhaps the most wide ranging answers of the night from the council.
Curry said he feels that housing is a two part problem. He said the first part of the problem is we seem to have created a generation of people who maybe should live here. He said the pay scales for entry-level jobs like fast food are getting paid $15 an hour, so businesses are only able to hire them part time. He said people may need to get a second or even third $15 an hour job in order to afford to live here. He said the second part of the problem is we need more quality, affordable apartments and rental properties.
Diaz said Havasu’s housing situation is a reflection of supply and demand issues. He said there aren’t as many long term rental properties in town because vacation rentals have exploded in recent years. He said in order to address that the city would need the governor and/or state legislature to return some local control of short term rentals. He said he is in favor of increasing the supply of houses through developments like DL Ranch, which is a development in the county expected to offer about 1,000 homes within 10 minutes of the city limits.
Braden said the council can address the workforce housing issue through zoning, making sure multifamily districts have enough parking and are zoned properly. He said he would also support some incentives to developers who build needed workforce housing such as apartment complexes, such as tax breaks for 10 years if rents are kept below a certain level, or give them a discount to hook up to city infrastructure. He said the city has to have a frank and honest discussion about its options.
Dolan the city needs to utilize the Partnership for Economic Development to encourage developers to build lower cost housing in town – particularly apartments. He said he feels the city has to get more long term rental properties in order to address the housing issues because locals won’t have to compete for rentals with people looking for a second home. Dolan also said the city should encourage most nearby developments like DL Ranch, and the city needs the state to give back local control of vacation rental properties.
Coke said workforce housing issues seem to have started popping up in Havasu at about the same time that the state removed local control of vacation rentals from cities in 2016. She said the city had a great process in place for short term rental properties prior to that. Coke said the city has to stay open to all of its options as it addresses the housing issue, and be supportive of clear, transparent, and fair processes for developers. She said the city also needs to work with county and state housing departments to get grants and other assistance that can help potential builders and investors.
Lin said as a local business owner they have actually purchased homes and rented homes so their employees have a place to live, but that isn’t feasible for all businesses or for city employees. She said Havasu seems to be outgrowing itself and developers should start to look for places in the county that can provide more housing within a short drive of Havasu.
The mayor’s office is also up for grabs in 2022, and incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy participated in the forum as the only candidate who will appear on the ballot. Sheehy spent a few minutes talking about his background, highlighting some of the accomplishments during his time as mayor, and some of his priorities moving forward.
Write-in candidates were not included in the debate, but there will be an official write-in candidate in both races. Frankie Lyons is running for mayor as a write-in candidate, and Timothy Trayer is seeking a City Council seat as a write-in.
