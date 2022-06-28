The Lake Havasu City Council filled out its boards, commissions and coalitions with a total of 20 new appointments during its meeting on Tuesday.
The council appointed all new members to the newly-created Community Resource Coalition, which was created by a resolution passed by the council in April. During that meeting the council also set aside up to $1 million of the city’s $8.5 million share of relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act, to be distributed as grants to various social service focused organizations in town that provide services to those who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic.
The coalition will be a temporary advisory body. It is expected to come up with a process for the city to collect applications for the grants, they will vet the applications, and they will ultimately advise the council on how to award the money before disbanding.
The council also appointed new members to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Board of Adjustments. Each of the bodies have members with terms set to expire on June 30.
Community Resource Coalition
Regular members:
Cristen Mann
Don Klostermeier
Ashley Pascual
Vijette Saari
Barbara Smith
Alternate members:
Jaime Festa-Daigle
Leslie Denney
Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular members:
Chad Nelson (reappointed)
Joan Dzuro
Paul Lehr (Previously an alternate)
Alternate members:
Matthew Mitchell (reappointed)
Tiffany Wilson
Dane Hatch
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Regular members:
Shannon Murray
Alex Ross
Phillip Shannon
Alexis Wolf
Student member:
Natalie Strader (reappointed)
Board of Adjustments
Regular members:
Don Bergen (reappointed)
Kate McCullough
Alternate members:
None appointed, three seats open.
