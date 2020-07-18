EDITORS NOTE: The pandemic has thrown a wrench into the middle of the 2020 City Council election as large gatherings that traditionally allow the candidates to introduce themselves to the community have been put on hold. With the Aug. 4 primary quickly approaching those restrictions show no sign of relaxing, so Today’s News-Herald decided to sit down with each candidate to discuss important issues facing the city.
Each candidate answered eight questions in individual interviews last week. The News-Herald will publish a series of articles over the next week and a half to examine each issue in turn, and the positions the candidates have taken on them.
Most of the six candidates running for three open seats on the Lake Havasu City Council say they aren’t looking to make any big immediate changes, but they each have their own priorities or small tweaks they plan to bring to the council if elected.
Mike Bonney said he would like to bring a little bit more transparency and oversight of the city’s finances by adding an agenda item to the last City Council meeting each month. That would provide an opportunity for both councilmembers and citizens to review the previous months’ financial statements compared to the city budget.
“Just to add a little bit more transparency and openness,” Bonney said. “In these tough economic times I think it is important that the general public see how we are doing compared to the budget.”
Nancy Campbell said one of her top priorities would be to update the Municipal Court’s record keeping system which is quickly running out of space to store old files in its current facility shared with the Mohave County Justice Court on College Street. City officials have been discussing building a new courthouse facility for the Municipal Court on the City Hall campus, or potentially finding an existing facility that would suit the court’s needs. But Campbell said the city should get a handle on the records first.
“We have miles and miles and miles of old records in a basement,” Campbell said. “I don’t really see, as a designer, how you start even building a courthouse without even knowing what you actually need. So I would like to see the courthouse streamlined and the best that it can be before we even consider building a new courthouse or moving it.”
David Jaramillo said he is a newcomer to city politics and doesn’t have any specific changes in mind until he learns a little bit more about the inner workings of the city. Fortunately, he says, the city has been great about answering any questions he has had on a variety of issues.
“All of the members on City Council have been really good to me,” Jaramillo said. “I really appreciate (Mayor) Cal (Sheehy) and (City Manager) Jess (Knudson’s) open door policy. Any time I have had a question I’ve called them up, I make an appointment, and I come in and talk to them. So as far as that everything has been great. I really wouldn’t change anything right now.”
Cameron Moses also expressed support for the direction Havasu is headed in.
“Our current leadership and just the overall trajectory of the city as of today I think has been great,” Moses said. “Most of us can be proud of the place we live. I think in the past we have maybe given a little bit too much away to development. I think that because we are such a great place to live we might be able to afford to have a little bit more leverage in those negotiating situations. But other than that, I don’t think we are an agenda driven body. We are more of a facilitator for the will of the people. So I am going to listen a whole lot more and follow through on whatever is asked from me.”
Incumbent Gordon Groat said that most of his priorities from his current term on the council have already been addressed, or are underway. One of his top priorities if re-elected would be to construct a sound regional plan to help deal with future health crises, such as the current pandemic.
“I would like to actually have a very good pandemic plan constructed in collaboration with all of our different partners here in the county,” Groat said. “So in the event that we have the same issue or a similar issue – and I think we will have similar issues going forward – we will have it very well thought out and planned out so that we don’t have to wonder what we are going to do next.”
Fellow incumbent David Lane said there isn’t anything he has wanted to bring to the table that he hasn’t already brought up.
“I have put nothing on the back burner,” Lane said of his first term. “I have been working on several projects over the years and I sit on several boards. My biggest passion is transportation. So I am on the Metropolitan Planning Organization Board and I’m also on the board for the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council which is the 13 other counties, other than the two big ones, where we try to bring dollars to the infrastructure for our roadways.”
Lane mentioned the MPO’s plan to bring public transportation back to Havasu as well as repaving the road in front of the shopping center at Acoma Boulevard and SR 95 as two of his top transportation-related accomplishments. He said he is currently working on a signal light to allow for left turns onto the highway out of the shopping center, and installing a right turn lane from Palo Verde N. onto SR 95 that was brought to his attention by several Havasu residents.
