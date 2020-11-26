Lake Havasu City officials have been hearing public comments for the last three months from a vocal group of citizens who believe the city has gone too far in its response to covid.
The group started off at the first City Council meeting in September with 17 residents urging Mayor Cal Sheehy and the City Council to rescind the city’s mask proclamation. Sheehy officially rescinded the order on Sept. 28, citing improving covid metrics at the time that allowed businesses to reopen and schools to hold in-person learning. But many of the same citizens have continued to address the council during every subsequent call to the public, striving to get the city to also rescind its emergency declaration and, more recently, to declare Lake Havasu City as a Constitutional sanctuary city.
At the meeting on Tuesday, a total of 21 people urged the City Council to adopt a resolution declaring Havasu as a Constitutional sanctuary city in front of a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers. Several of the speakers also continued to urge the city to rescind the emergency declaration while a few continued to argue against the merits of requiring facemasks despite the city currently having no mask requirements in place.
A Constitutional sanctuary
Lake Havasu City resident Bill Mitchell, who has been pitching the Constitutional sanctuary city idea to the council during the last several City Council meetings, offered the council a drafted resolution that he requested be put on the agenda and adopted as soon as possible.
According to the draft, the resolution would “prohibit any law enforcement or regulatory agency in the State of Arizona from using any resources for the purpose of enforcing any executive order, emergency proclamation, law, treaty or other legislation which is contrary to the Constitution.”
Greg Befort accused the City Council of “abdicating their leadership responsibility over the last eight months” by their refusal to overturn the city’s emergency declaration.
“Declare this city a Constitutional sanctuary city so that we know that next time there is no chance you are going to coerce citizens or businesses into closing down and using law enforcement to do it,” Befort told the council. “There is absolutely no excuse for that, and it won’t be tolerated anymore.”
Havasu resident John Yolla, who identified himself as the organizer of the Facebook group Zero Tolerance Lake Havasu, said the members of his group have had enough of covid-19 mitigation measures.
“We can’t shut the city down, we can’t go back to these masks, we can’t do all this stuff,” he said. “We are just not willing to do that – that is our problem. We are at the point where we are all going to stand up together. These people are telling me they are going to take whatever action they have to in order to stop the city from putting any more controls on us, or even going back to where we were a few months ago.”
Gianna Craft, who identified herself as the owner of Havasu for Trump, said as a small business owner she would refuse to enforce any mandate from the City Council that she sees as an infringement on her Constitutional rights.
Craft, and a couple other citizens, also suggested that the City Council has to move fast to adopt the resolution and get it in place before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.
“We are asking you to please, before this next administration takes over Jan. 21, we want to be protected as citizens of Lake Havasu City,” she said. “We want to live in a Constitutional sanctuary city.”
Each of the speakers who supported the resolution were greeted with a roar of applause from the standing-room only crowd. But Bridget Stephens, who spoke in support of the work the council is doing, was met with a chorus of boos following her comments.
“I know that you guys put in a lot of time, a lot of hours, and a lot of research into every decision that you make,” Stephens said. “I wish you a happy Thanksgiving. And wearing a mask isn’t that big of a deal.”
Vice Mayor David Lane said the jeers that followed Stephen’s statement during call to the public rubbed him the wrong way.
“I always like to hear what the public has to say and what they are thinking. I was very disappointed in the reaction from the crowd when somebody got up to voice a different opinion and the boos that that person received - that was rude,” Lane told Today’s News-Herald. “Everybody is entitled to their opinion whether you agree with it or you don’t agree with it. So they say they want this city to pass a resolution making Lake Havasu a Constitutional sanctuary city and then not allow other citizens to express their thoughts under the First Amendment. I thought that was very hypocritical on their part.”
Reaction from councilmembers
Councilmembers are not allowed to respond to comments made during the call to the public. When asked for their thoughts on Wednesday, Councilmembers gave mixed reactions to the requested resolution, but there are currently no plans to hold a public hearing on the merits of Havasu declaring itself a Constitutional sanctuary city.
“I am interested in learning more about Lake Havasu City becoming a Constitutional sanctuary city,” said Nancy Campbell, who was sworn in and took her seat on the council immediately following the call to the public. “As for the mask mandate, that has been lifted and I wish more people understood that the schools are governed by the Board of Education and not by the city. I love when citizens come together and speak for what they believe in.”
Cameron Moses, who was also sworn in during Tuesday’s meeting, said he is trying to balance the concerns he heard during the call to the public with conflicting concerns of others throughout town.
“I understand where they are coming from and I understand that they are concerned,” Moses said. “I’m definitely thinking about it, it is just a matter of I also hear from so many people on the exact opposite side who think we need to do more to protect our community. So it is really tough, as somebody who wants to listen to both sides and do what is best for everybody, because they are on polar opposite ends of the spectrum as far as what they think we should do. It’s a tough predicament and I really don’t have a solution for it yet.”
Moses said he plans to speak with City Attorney Kelly Garry to learn more about the situation and the legal implications.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said he doesn’t see a need for a resolution declaring Havasu a Constitutional sanctuary.
“The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the United States and Lake Havasu City is a city within the United States of America,” he said. “So we recognize the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, and we will continue to uphold our citizens’ Constitutional rights as we have always done.”
Lane agreed with Sheehy, adding that he is skeptical of the “sanctuary” designation - for any purpose - being claimed by some cities.
“Requiring or requesting elected officials to declare any type of sanctuary status – I don’t think the government has the authority,” he said. “I don’t see in the Constitution where the government has the authority to do that. If people agree with me that is fine, and if people disagree with me that is fine too. I like to hear from the public, but all of the public. Not just a select few.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan also pointed out that there is already an avenue for citizens to challenge laws or executive orders that they believe violate their Constitutional rights, or any other rights.
“I have faith in our system at the moment that if we, as a city, did do something unconstitutional the courts would reverse it or challenge us on it,” he said. “That is the system that we have in place.”
Dolan said he would be open to exploring a Constitutional sanctuary designation if that were the consensus view of a majority of citizens - not just the few who come to the call to the public - but added that he would need more information from the City Attorney about how such a resolution would work, and what legal implications it might have.
Councilmember Michele Lin said she respects everybody’s right to their opinion, but added that she believes city officials are doing their best to protect its citizens.
“I’m kind of unclear where some of these concerns are coming from,” Lin said. “I understand the Constitution, I follow the Constitution, I’m just kind of unclear on what the focus is on because I don’t really feel like we have done anything as a city that was taking away anybody’s specific Constitutional rights. I really think it would be a lot easier if we all just got along and worked together. I do feel like it is causing a lot of unnecessary hate and it does concern me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.