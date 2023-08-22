New utility rate study coming up

Lake Havasu City is preparing to do another utility rate study with the same firm that handled the previous study.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City Council continued their discussion of utility rate changes during Tuesday night’s meeting. 

During a July 25 meeting, council members voted 5-2 to adopt a notice of intention to increase water and wastewater rates and charges. 

0
1
0
0
9

Tags

(2) comments

Fred Bonner

This is about city water and sewer rates, not regulated by the ACC, not the power bill. Multi-family units were given a sweetheart deal years ago, it is time for them to pay for their fair share. It's simple all use of water should be paid for at the same rates, commercial users will pay a higher rate for sewer due to their concentrations being higher causing higher costs to treat. These rates are as simple as they come to calculate, the issue is folks like Nancy are fighting to keep the multi-family sweetheart deals in place.

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

More rhetoric on a subject that shall favor UNS Electric and no public relations rep is going to change that. History shall repeat itself as it has in the past. The Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) members do not have to reveal their campaign spender's identity and that "dark money" has swayed elections so that members vote to approve increases in electricity bills to customers. The "commission" is supposed to regulate the utilities, instead the utilities tell them what to do and how to do it! These "secret Santas" spend millions for their friendly commission candidates do not have to reveal their identity and so the scam on the utility consumer continues. UNS is owned by Fortis of Canada. They have 63 billion in assets, 3,400 utility customers, and revenue for 2022 was 11 billion! Their CEO, Pres makes 3.3 mil a year, 3 other execs' make me than him with one topping out at 10.2 mil. So, all this rhetoric from UNS is just a front that will have no bearing on any decision made on their behalf by the ACC, just as they have in the past as LHC resident's comments on the then proposed increase fell on deaf ears. Why should it be different now?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.