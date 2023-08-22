The Lake Havasu City Council continued their discussion of utility rate changes during Tuesday night’s meeting.
During a July 25 meeting, council members voted 5-2 to adopt a notice of intention to increase water and wastewater rates and charges.
Now, the purpose of the discussion is to receive more feedback from the council and community, Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said.
Willdan Financial Services started the discussion with a presentation of the options.
Under the first option, the increase in rates would be the same for all residential customers.
Another option is for an incremental increase in the bill for multifamily and RV parks.
One sewer rate increase options is a flat rate for single-family and multifamily, which would increase to around $52 in 2024.
Another options is phasing in multifamily rates to equal single-family rates instead of having a jump in rates.
After the presentation, the city council discussed the options.
Mayor Cal Sheehy started the discussion by explaining why the city is adopting rate changes and what the process has been.
“We started these discussions back in 2020 on how to do this,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said rates adopted in October 2021 alleviated some of the issues, but not all.
“We’re trying to find an opportunity where everyone is paying a fair rate, and we’re being good conservators of water,” Sheehy said. “We know Lake Havasu City residents have been historically good at using water."
Council member Nancy Campbell said she didn't think multifamily and single-family rates are comparable.
“It’s not a big jump for the residential at this point, it seems like who we are hitting the hardest is multifamily,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she is trying to advocate for HOAs.
Vice Mayor David Lane said it is important to note that the city owns the water, and it is a non-profit system.
Lane said rate changes go back to what projects are needed to have quality water, and how much revenue is needed for maintenance and replacement projects related to water.
"We are willing to do what the citizens of the city want, that's what we were elected for," Lane said.
Council members Cameron Moses, Jim Dolan, and Jeni Coke said they are in favor of the first option for water and sewer.
"All we need is for the water to turn on and the toilets to flush," Moses said. "All we need to charge is the cost to deliver it."
Members of the public also addressed the council on the issue and several people asked clarifying questions.
Nothing was voted on during the meeting, and the rate changes will be discussed during the next city council meeting.
“When we start talking about the rates, it’s really important to have some perspective and provide some feedback, because we are going to be coming back to council in one month asking for final adoption of the rates,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.
The next meeting will take place on Sept. 26 at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard starting at 5:30 p.m.
A rate calculator is also available on the city website to help residents calculate how much their utilities will cost.
This is about city water and sewer rates, not regulated by the ACC, not the power bill. Multi-family units were given a sweetheart deal years ago, it is time for them to pay for their fair share. It's simple all use of water should be paid for at the same rates, commercial users will pay a higher rate for sewer due to their concentrations being higher causing higher costs to treat. These rates are as simple as they come to calculate, the issue is folks like Nancy are fighting to keep the multi-family sweetheart deals in place.
More rhetoric on a subject that shall favor UNS Electric and no public relations rep is going to change that. History shall repeat itself as it has in the past. The Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) members do not have to reveal their campaign spender's identity and that "dark money" has swayed elections so that members vote to approve increases in electricity bills to customers. The "commission" is supposed to regulate the utilities, instead the utilities tell them what to do and how to do it! These "secret Santas" spend millions for their friendly commission candidates do not have to reveal their identity and so the scam on the utility consumer continues. UNS is owned by Fortis of Canada. They have 63 billion in assets, 3,400 utility customers, and revenue for 2022 was 11 billion! Their CEO, Pres makes 3.3 mil a year, 3 other execs' make me than him with one topping out at 10.2 mil. So, all this rhetoric from UNS is just a front that will have no bearing on any decision made on their behalf by the ACC, just as they have in the past as LHC resident's comments on the then proposed increase fell on deaf ears. Why should it be different now?
