During Tuesday night’s discussion of water and sewer rates by the Lake Havasu City Council, council members discussed why rate changes are needed.
City Manager Jess Knudson said it is all about the projects needed to maintain the water and sewer infrastructure.
“For now it’s really easy to just focus on the rates, on what’s being paid, and how we lower this one or what that looks like,” Knudson said. “But, we started off with identifying over the course of 10 years what projects need to take place.”
This includes pipe replacement and other related projects.
Vice Mayor David Lane also pointed out that the city does not make a profit from water and sewer.
“We’re non-profit, we don’t want to make money, if we make money we are going to have to lower the rates, which is appropriate,” Lane said. “If we don’t have enough money, we have to raise the rates.”
Lane also emphasized the necessity of maintaining the systems.
“We have to keep that system up, and this is what we are saying it is going to cost, we looked at what the system is going to cost … and that’s how we determined the rate,” Lane said.
Council member Cameron Moses brought up the difference in costs between residents outside the city limits and residents within city limits.
Lake Havasu City owns its water, while water outside the city limits comes from another source.
“We all need to pay our fair share … we’re not making money off of any of this," Moses said. "You’re paying 250% less than your neighbors on the north who are getting it from a for-profit company."
Mayor Cal Sheehy said when comparing proposed water rate changes to other cities, Lake Havasu City is on the very low end.
Sewer rates are a little higher because the city has sewer debt.
While the council did not vote on anything during the meeting, options were further discussed and narrowed down.
Council members Moses, Dolan, Lane, and Coke all said they favored the first options for water and sewer.
Sheehy said he agreed with the first option for water.
The first option for water would be an equal rate increase for all residential customers. For sewer, it would mean introducing a flat rate for single-family and multifamily residences.
For the sewer option, Sheehy suggested giving people more time to prepare for the rate increase.
“I would at least encourage us to differ the implementation for multifamily until Jan. 1, that way their new annual budget can be adopted with these correct rates,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy was referring to Homeowners associations, who are sent a water and sewer bill for all properties they manage.
Jason Hart, president of the Los Lagos Vistas board of directors, addressed the council and said he understands the importance of maintaining sewer and water infrastructure but is in favor of phasing in the new sewer rates.
“Thank you for taking this on and we do understand the importance of maintaining our water and sewer,” Hart said.
Hart said under the Los Lagos Vistas HOA, there are townhouses and approximately 224 condominium units.
He said the HOA has already made some rate adjustments, but more conversations and planning will be necessary to prepare for the rate increase.
The city council will discuss and possibly adopt rates during the next meeting on Sept. 12. Rates will go into effect roughly 30 days after approval at a public meeting.
(2) comments
They don't pay for sewer, only those who are connected. The troubling part is even those lots that are un-developed do not pay into the sewer, yet the sewer fees pay for not only what it cost to put the sewer in front of the property but also the treatment capacity necessary to serve that property.
What about all the homes not connected to the sewer system .
