5. New utility rates shake up some residents

New water and sewer rates were implemented on July 1, resulting in a much higher increase on bill statements than many expected.

The rates were then revised in October to lessen the increase for multifamily properties and RV parks.

The utility rate study was completed by Willdan Financial Services. The increase was the first time in about a decade that water and sewer rates in Havasu were changed.

The study found Havasu needed to raise an additional $10 million per year.

During Tuesday night’s discussion of water and sewer rates by the Lake Havasu City Council, council members discussed why rate changes are needed.

City Manager Jess Knudson said it is all about the projects needed to maintain the water and sewer infrastructure.

Fred Bonner

They don't pay for sewer, only those who are connected. The troubling part is even those lots that are un-developed do not pay into the sewer, yet the sewer fees pay for not only what it cost to put the sewer in front of the property but also the treatment capacity necessary to serve that property.

BW64
Rob Ryder

What about all the homes not connected to the sewer system .

