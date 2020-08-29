Although businesses affected by shutdown orders are starting to reopen in Arizona, Mohave County still has a ways to go before it will be allowed to follow suit – but some help recently became available in the meantime.
State Representative Leo Biasiucci told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week he is hopeful closed businesses such as bars, gyms and movie theaters could be allowed to reopen in the county as early as next week. But the Lake Havasu City Council passed a pair of resolutions on Tuesday that aim to support closed businesses until reopening is allowed, or in the event of another round of closures in the future.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council voted 6-0 to provide a grant of up to $250,000 to River Cities United Way through the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance that would help closed businesses pay rent and other bills. The money is being taken from the city’s share of CARES money. Vice Mayor David Lane, who serves as the city’s liaison to the alliance, recused himself from that vote. The council also voted unanimously to waive park rental fees for gyms and fitness businesses through the end of 2020.
“We have several businesses that are closed under executive order and small business is the backbone of our community,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “There have been some sources of opportunity – the Resource Alliance has done some fantastic things already for some of our small businesses – but some of the larger things like the PPP and federal programs are no longer. In these extended closures we really need to address it to make sure that these businesses are going to be available to support our citizens and their efforts when they are able to reopen.”
Lane told the council the alliance is already helping local businesses, but currently have a $1,000 limit to the amount of help they can provide each applicant based on the resources it has available through community donations. He noted that for some businesses $1,000 would not even cover one month’s rent. Lane said currently the River Cities United Way Board has been vetting applicants, but Lane and the CEOs of United Way, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau, and the Havasu Community Health Foundation will personally vet applications awarded for the $250,000 grant from the city.
Lane also said the city will not be writing a $250,000 check to United Way, but rather hold on to the money and pass it on to the alliance as it is needed. The city would retain any money ultimately unused by the alliance.
Lane also noted that United Way would receive a percentage of the money for administrative fees up to 8 percent.
Councilmember Jim Dolan asked if there was another organization that could be used to administer the funding without taking any additional fees.
Lane said it is common for organizations like United Way to take such a fee in order to pay its employees for their time. In return, the United Way will handle all the paperwork, processing, and follow through reporting, along with keeping detailed records of all the spending which the city would need in the event it gets audited.
“This is one of the easiest and quickest ways,” Sheehy said. “We have gyms, fitness centers, bars and movie theatres that still haven’t reopened and they are going on their third month. We need to get them, if necessary, rent payments for Sept. 1. These folks are at the end of where they can be, and this is one small way we can support their efforts.”
Atul Desai, owner of Star Cinemas, said he has already reached out to the Resource Alliance and was told he could apply for aid starting next Tuesday.
He said he is hopeful that the extra aid will allow him to stay in business, but he expects a lot of local businesses will be applying for the aid so he isn’t sure how much will be available for each business.
“We don’t know how much it will help, but every penny counts,” he said. “So we will see what happens.”
Desai said it has been difficult to make ends meet for Star Cinemas over the last five months. Theatres were allowed to reopen in June, but with no blockbuster movies being released during the pandemic Star Cinemas elected to show classics instead. Desai said the theatre was open June 8-29, but attendance was sparse even with reduced admission.
Other than that 20-day period Star Cinemas has been closed since March.
“My utilities are very high, then of course there are phone bills, internet, rent and insurance,” Desai said. “With zero revenue for the last five months I still have to pay the bills.”
Although the theater has been closed and some of the AC units have been shut off, Desai said they have had to keep some AC running in order to keep the equipment inside from getting too hot. That has resulted in electric bills between $4,000 and $9,000 since March.
Movie theatres in other parts of the state are starting to reopen their doors, but Mohave County still has to meet some of the governor’s metrics in order to do the same. Although playing classic movies didn’t bring in as many customers as he had hoped, Desai noted that Tenet is scheduled to open in theatres next week.
“That is the first major movie coming out,” he said. “So I am hoping that we can open soon.”
Fees waived at city parks
The City Council also agreed to waive all city park fees for gyms and fitness businesses in town that would otherwise apply to commercial businesses.
Those fees have been put on hold through the end of the year.
City Manager Jess Knudson said there is a one page application that the business would need to fill out, and they must have a business license in Lake Havasu City and proper insurance.
Councilmember Michele Lin, who serves as the liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, told the council the board was behind the proposal when it was discussed during their meeting on Monday.
“The board seemed very favorable to this,” Lin said. “They just wanted to make sure that it is very clear that this commercial business is in regard to fitness and exercise only. We don’t want to open up a Pandora’s box and there is other commercial activity going on down there. They also wanted to point out that these gyms and fitness centers are going to charge fees for their services. So that money is going to generate back into the city. It is going to help them out and it is going to help the city out, so for all of us it is a good thing.”
Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Keane told the council that they may need to consider extending the timeline into 2021 depending on how the pandemic situation in a few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.