The early returns in the 2022 Primary Election were good to the incumbents but the three seats up for grabs on the Lake Havasu City Council were far from settled, as of press time Tuesday night.
Final results from the Primary Election are not expected for several days, but incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, and Michele Lin were in the lead for the three available council seats, and all were on pace to avoid a runoff in the general election as of press time on night Tuesday. But all six candidates on the ballot were within 6.5% of each other with a significant amount of votes left to count.
At press time, a total of 18,833 votes for City Council had been reported – all of them early ballots. None of the precincts in Mohave County had reported votes from the polls on Election Day by 11 p.m.
Dolan had the most votes from early ballots with 3,671 (19.49%) followed closely by Coke with 3,622 (19.23%) and Lin with 3,508 (18.63%). David Diaz led the challengers with 2,878 votes (15.28%), followed by Morgan Braden with 2,695 (14.31%), and Mark Curry with 2,459 votes (13.06%).
Dolan said in the past there have been more early ballots than election day ballots cast for City Council, but the percentages have been pretty similar between the two methods of voting.
“I am curious to see what that next batch looks like,” he said. “We are at about 18,000 votes for City Council and there were about 30,000 votes last time – so we have 10,000 to 15,000 votes coming still maybe. I’m curious to see how many people actually voted on Election Day versus early voting.”
But Dolan said he feels confident after the early ballots were counted.
“I appreciate the support I got from the community and I’m looking forward to serving another four years,” he said. “I’m definitely hoping that those numbers stick the way they are and it is wrapped up tonight. I’m feeling good. It looks like the voters think we are doing a good job and they are allowing us to continue to represent them – I’m honored by that.”
Lin said she spent Tuesday night at her restaurant and followed the election results with family and friends.
“It’s really hard to tell because a lot of the votes haven’t been counted yet, and things can change. They have changed in different elections that I’ve been in,” she said. “I guess we will see what happens in the morning. I’m very optimistic, but either way whatever happens in the morning is what the people wanted.”
Diaz also said he was optimistic on Tuesday night. After the early ballots, Diaz trailed Lin by about 630 votes for the third open seat, while being about 800 votes short of first place.
“Today I’ve been getting very positive feedback from everyone I’ve talked to and said they voted for me, so we will see,” Diaz said. “There are only 800 or so votes between me and first place and I’m in fourth place. So it could change pretty drastically. We will see what happens.”
Coke, Braden, and Curry did not immediately answer calls for comment late Tuesday night.
The mayor’s office was also up for election on Tuesday and incumbent Cal Sheehy received 6,357 votes in the initial county of early ballots. Sheehy faced a write-in campaign by Frankie Lyons, but it wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday how many votes Lyons received.
