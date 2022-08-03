Allen Tempert

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert consults with county elections workers Tuesday night as the results are tabulated.

 Courtesy

The early returns in the 2022 Primary Election were good to the incumbents but the three seats up for grabs on the Lake Havasu City Council were far from settled, as of press time Tuesday night.

Final results from the Primary Election are not expected for several days, but incumbent councilmembers Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke, and Michele Lin were in the lead for the three available council seats, and all were on pace to avoid a runoff in the general election as of press time on night Tuesday. But all six candidates on the ballot were within 6.5% of each other with a significant amount of votes left to count.

