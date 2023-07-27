New wording and age restrictions were two things that changed in the new sexually oriented businesses code the Lake Havasu City Council voted to introduce.
The council voted unanimously to introduce the new code after extensive discussion among the council and numerous public comments during the July 25 meeting.
City Attorney Kelly Garry started the discussion by explaining why the existing code needs to be changed.
“The chapter just needs to be rewritten so it only applies to the activities in which it is intended to regulate,” Garry said. “There are decades of case law that address sexually oriented businesses. These cases carve out the pathway to be able to regulate this activity.”
Garry also introduced the new code, which would now only place restrictions on adult entertainment as opposed to all live entertainment.
Councilmember Michele Lin also requested placing an age restriction on who can attend events that fall under the code.
Other council members agreed and added a rule that those attending and performing in events categorized as adult entertainment must be at least 18 years old or 21 years old when alcohol is served.
Councilmember Lin also brought up how businesses will be affected by the new code.
“We have shows like Thunder Down Under that come here to different 21 and above places and this may affect whether or not those shows will come here,” Lin said. “So if they are adults, and they are consenting, and they are following those other rules, part of their entertainment is receiving tips.”
Under the new code, receiving tips is prohibited in certain circumstances.
City Attorney Garry said tipping in these types of shows would be allowed if it does not violate what is contained in the code.
“I don’t want to have it where an establishment has one of these events for like a bachelor party or bachelorette party and I don’t want them to get charged with something if they are still following this,” Lin said in relation to the new code.
Vice Mayor David Lane said in his opinion, the new code would protect businesses hosting these kinds of events.
Another issue brought up by several members of the public was drag shows and how the new code might apply to them.
Cindy Johnson addressed the council during the public hearing on the issue and asked about drag shows.
“I want to clarify something, I guess that it has been an issue for such a long time, and we deeply care about this and what is going on in Havasu,” Johnson said. “Your definition of sexually oriented businesses, that includes drag queen shows, am I correct in that assumption?”
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that if a drag show meets the definitions in the code, then it is not allowed, but the code does not seek to place specific restrictions on drag shows or any one business.
Johnson also expressed concern about having minors attend drag shows and commended the council for proposing age restrictions.
“When everybody had said yes and agreed there should be an age restriction that was awesome, that was an answer to a prayer,” Johnson said.
Several other attendees also thanked the council for proposing age restrictions.
The council voted to introduce the new code, however, it will not go into effect until it is brought to a public hearing for final adoption. It is unclear when this public hearing will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.