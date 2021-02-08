Lake Havasu City is considering tweaking its noise ordinance by both reducing the amount of noise allowed in residential neighborhoods and giving the police department the option of measuring the decibel level created by deep bass.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the changes are partially in response to some complaints from city residents about short term rental properties consistently creating unwanted noise in Havasu neighborhoods. The Lake Havasu City Council will consider those changes at its meeting today which include reducing the decibel allowance in residential neighborhoods during the day from the current 65 decibels down to 55dB from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The 45 dB limit allowed in residential neighborhoods overnight will not change.
“The changes are based on some of the concerns about noise in our neighborhoods, and obviously taking into account noises originating from short term rental properties,” Knudson said.
The ordinance would also be altered to allow the police department more options for measuring the noise at a particular residence. Knudson said the current ordinance only allows for dB readings on the A scale, which doesn’t pick up some noises such as the bass from a sound system playing music or movies. If approved, the updated ordinance would allow officers to take dB readings on the C scale, which is able to measure bass sounds.
City officials have expressed interested in regulating short term rentals at the local level, but has been stymied by the state legislature which passed a statute that reserved that power for the state. Although noise complaints are commonly associated with short term rental properties, noise regulations apply to all residences in the city so they are still within the City Council’s purview.
