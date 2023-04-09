Tuesday’s Lake Havasu City Council meeting could be a quick one, with just two public hearings on the agenda.
During the meeting, the city will consider awarding a bid for the removal of old underground fuel storage tanks, along with purchasing the former Senior Center lot on Swanson Avenue from Mohave County. The council will also be asked to approve the submission of a grant that seeks funding to improve the mental health and wellness of local law enforcement.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Citizens are welcome to attend the meeting in person. The proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Underground fuel tank removal
The council will be asked to award low bidder Hawkke, of Gilbert, the contract to remove three underground fuel storage tanks - two at the police department and one at the airport. Havasu would pay $265,268.50 from its contingency funds for the service.
According to meeting documents, the underground tanks that are being removed are old, and require higher insurance premiums than newer – above ground – tanks. Lake Havasu City has recently decided to decommission all of its underground storage tanks. In addition to lower insurance premiums, the removal of the underground tanks also eliminates the risk of the tanks failing and polluting the surrounding soil and groundwater.
Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act grant
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will be asked to approve the submission of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice. The department’s Community Oriented Policing Services is offering grants through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act that are available to implement or enhance a wide variety of programs meant to help support and improve the emotional and mental health of officers.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s application would request up to $100,000 to enhance Havasu’s current Critical Incident Stress Management team, and to implement a “comprehensive peer support system.”
The deadline to apply for the grant is April 24. If Havasu is awarded the grant it will be effective starting Oct. 2, and will be in effect for 24 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.