Tuesday’s Lake Havasu City Council meeting could be a quick one, with just two public hearings on the agenda.

During the meeting, the city will consider awarding a bid for the removal of old underground fuel storage tanks, along with purchasing the former Senior Center lot on Swanson Avenue from Mohave County. The council will also be asked to approve the submission of a grant that seeks funding to improve the mental health and wellness of local law enforcement.

