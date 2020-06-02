The Lake Havasu Council Chambers’ doors are reopening this month.
After more than two months of virtual meetings to comply with social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus shutdown all council, board and commission meetings will once again be open to for in-person attendance in June. That will not only allow the public back into the room, but also the councilors, board members, and commissioners themselves.
“It’s part of the bigger picture as we take steps to slowly reopen the different closures that were decided upon locally,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.
Knudson said the city will continue to keep an eye on how the reopening goes, but there are currently no additional restrictions in place to limit the amount of people allowed inside the chamber. But the city is still planning to limit the amount of staff in the room at meetings to help decrease the overall crowd size.
“The initial concept now is for the council to be in attendance, the public to be in attendance, and then for department heads and staff that won’t be presenting to attend by Zoom,” Knudson said. “We are trying to keep the numbers down to allow for council to be in the room and allow the public to be able to attend.”
Knudson also stressed that people should continue to practice good hygiene and stay home of they are feeling sick.
Although Havasu managed to come up with a way to continue to conduct business during social distancing while allowing the public a chance to comment during the unprecedented health crisis, Knudson said there is no substitute for a physical meeting.
“It was awkward and weird and something that I would rather not do ever again,” Knudson said of the virtual meetings. “So we are grateful to be able to have the opportunity to be able to meet in person. There is a dynamic that only exists when meeting in person so we are grateful to see that come back. Of course, more so than anything, the ability to have the public in the room is very welcome.”
While the public will once again be allowed in the room, that is not a requirement in order to participate in the public meetings. The city will continue to accept written comments for call to the public or public hearing items that are emailed to City Clerk Kelly Williams at cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the scheduled start of the meeting.
The ability to email public comments started as a way to keep the public involved during the shutdown, but as meetings start to reopen Lake Havasu City plans to leave that option on the table for the foreseeable future.
“We don’t want to force people to come to a meeting that they may otherwise not want to come,” Knudson said. “If they want to voice concerns or submit comments we always want to keep that door open. So as long as there is demand, and as long as the residents find value in those types of actions we will take those steps.”
The city’s first public meeting this month will be the Planning and Zoning Commission, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today in the council chambers. June is also a particularly busy month for the City Council with a special meeting on Thursday to conduct performance evaluations for its employees to go along with the two regularly scheduled council meetings on June 9 and June 23. The council will need to adopt a budget during that time, on top of normal city business.
