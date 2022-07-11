During the first meeting of the fiscal year, Lake Havasu City councilmembers will get the new year rolling by officially setting Havasu’s property tax levy along with considering several purchases, construction bids and professional service agreements for a variety of Capital Improvement Plan projects scheduled for FY22-23.
During the council meeting on June 28, Havasu held its Truth in Taxation hearing required by state statute for taxing authorities who anticipate collecting more property taxes than it did the previous year. Councilmembers will consider officially adopting those rates during today’s meeting. Councilmembers have unanimously supported staff’s proposal to assess the same primary property tax rate of 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value that has been in place for the last several years. Assessing the same property tax rates are expected to increase the total amount of tax money levied by $388,047 – bringing the city’s total up to $5,995,742. The city says $248,432 of the increased levy is attributed to an increase in property values of existing homes and businesses (a 4.4% increase), while the other $139,615 is due to new construction.
Havasu will also set the secondary property tax rate for its two special improvement districts that is only assessed for property owners within those districts. Havasu is proposing to keep the same tax rate of 0.5040 per $100 of assessed value in McCulloch Median district that has been in place for years – which is expected to produce a total of $63,381. Havasu is also proposing to keep the London Bridge Plaza District rate flat at 0.7370, which would raise $16,110 in taxes for the district.
Courthouse second floor
The council is set to follow up its discussion about the planned new municipal courthouse renovations on June 28 by considering an addendum to its contract with DFDG Architecture to design the second floor buildout of the courthouse for an additional $69,570. The council has already hired DFDG Architecture to design the first floor of the courthouse and a shell for the partial second floor. If approved by council, DFDG would also design a functional council chambers on the second floor along with a couple smaller rooms, some restrooms, and an elevator.
Buildout of the second floor is expected to add about $1 million onto the total price tag of the renovations – which is currently estimated to cost about $5.2 million.
Aquatic Center HVAC
Councilmembers will consider moving forward with a new HVAC system for the Aquatic Center what has been in the works for the last few years. The council will consider hiring Chandler-based Comfort Systems USA Southwest for $3,098,353 to complete the work. Comfort Systems USA submitted the lowest of two bids received. Havasu budgeted a total of $2,850,000 for the project in FY22-23.
According to the staff report, Havasu has $298,353 available from the American Rescue Plan Act that could be used to make up the difference between the bid and the amount the city has budgeted for the project.
Public safety purchases
Councilmembers will consider a five year master services and purchasing agreement with Axon Enterprise for new body cameras, supporting digital evidence management, and Taser’s for $172,965 in FY22-23 to replace its current contract with Taser International (now Axon Enterprise) that is set to expire in August 2022. The council will also consider a new program called “Fleet 3 In-Car System” that will place cameras in 25 vehicles in the patrol fleet – each with a rear-facing camera mounted to capture the backseat as well as a dash-mounted camera capably of continually scanning and reading license plates of passing vehicles. Havasu would pay $33,453 this year to include the vehicle cameras.
The full five year cost of the master services agreement for body cameras and Tasers is $836,959.80 and the five-year cost of the car camera agreement is $300,439.51.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider a $65,000 purchase for two new Lifepak 15 units for the fire department, to replace a pair of Lifepak 15 monitors considered “beyond their service life” per industry standards. The units allow paramedics to monitor cardiac rhythms for diagnosis and treatment, and provides basic vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure as well as some advanced monitoring.
Wastewater lift stations
Councilmembers will consider awarding a bid to construct improvements at the wastewater department’s Chip Drive lift station, which has experienced “repeated equipment failures” over the last couple years according to city staff. Councilmembers will consider hiring Schofield Civil Construction of Phoenix to do the work for $1,015,500. Schofield submitted the lowest of three bids received by Havasu. The city has budgeted $750,000 for construction of the Chip Drive lift station improvements in its Capital Improvement Plan for FY22-23.
The council will also consider hiring Narasimhan Consulting Services, of Phoenix, a total of $155,720 to design renovations for the wastewater department’s Park Avenue lift station which is slated for upgrades next year. The current CIP budgets a total of $250,000 to design the project this fiscal year, and another $1.65 million for construction during FY23-24.
During today’s meeting, the council will also consider spending $496,008 for a sole source purchase of a full train membrane replacement and on-site cassette refurbishment for the North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant from Suez Water Technologies & Solutions.
Wash improvements
Councilmembers will consider getting the ball rolling on three drainage projects currently in various stages.
The council will consider a professional services agreement with Holistic Engineering and Land Management that would pay $245, 163 to design the improvements needed for the Daytona Wash Reach 4 stabilization project. Havasu’s CIP budgets a total of $2 million for the project in FY22-23, including $160,000 for designs. The project will be paid for with the city’s designated flood control funds.
The council will also consider hiring Holistic Engineering and Land Management to design the wash crossing improvements project’s first phase at North El Dorado Avenue. Havasu would pay the company $162,663 for the designs. The city budgeted $250,000 to design the project with another $275,000 for construction and construction management this year. The CIP budgets a total of $2.65 million for the project in FY22-23 and FY23-24, including a second phase of the project for wash crossing improvements at Queens Bay.
Councilmembers will also consider a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to design the Havasupai #6 Wash stabilization improvements project slated for construction in FY23-24 in the current CIP. The city budgeted a total of $185,000 to design the project this fiscal year, which will be paid for with flood control funds.
Bingo license for Meals on Wheels
Councilmembers will make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Revenue on whether to approve a Class B bingo license for Meals on Wheels. According to the application submitted by Donald Browning, the bingo games would be held five days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at WinWin Bingo, located at 5601 Highway 95 in The Shops at Lake Havasu. The Department of Revenue will make a final decision to approve or deny the application.
