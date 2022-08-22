New bus service

Lake Havasu City’s first bus for the new transportation system is shown here in May 2021 with the logo of the new bus service - Bridge - on the side.

 Today’s News-Herald file.

Lake Havasu City’s new transit system will take center stage during today’s City Council meeting. The council will hold four public hearings to discuss annual updates to federally-required plans, followed by a presentation about how things have gone through the transit system’s first year, the city’s future plans for transportation, and reporting back to the council about its request to see if the city is able to assist the local school district with its busing challenges.

Assisting with school busing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.