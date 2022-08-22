Lake Havasu City’s new transit system will take center stage during today’s City Council meeting. The council will hold four public hearings to discuss annual updates to federally-required plans, followed by a presentation about how things have gone through the transit system’s first year, the city’s future plans for transportation, and reporting back to the council about its request to see if the city is able to assist the local school district with its busing challenges.
Assisting with school busing
In late July, the Lake Havasu Unified School District announced that three of its normal bus routes for Lake Havasu High School won’t be operating to start the school year due to a shortage of bus drivers. In response, Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin requested that the city look into ways the city could make use of its new transportation system to bolster the district’s busing program.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city and school district have since come together to explore the possibility, but were not able to identify a possible partnership for busing.
“Those conversations took place, but there are a lot of needs and requirements that make it difficult for the city and for the school district to partner up for that endeavor,” Knudson said. “If you want to be a bus driver for the school there are certifications that are required if you are going to be around children. Those things are very important. Our transit program doesn’t require CDLs (commercial driver’s license) for our paratransit and even for the fixed route system. You need a CDL to drive a school bus.”
Knudson said another difficulty they encountered is that both the city and school are dependent on outside funding sources in order to pay for their respective transportation services – and each source of funding has its own requirements for how the money can be spent.
“There are strings attached to the dollars that the city receives and there are strings attached to the dollars that the school receives,” Knudson said. “We can’t jeopardize any of those relationships that we have with our funding partners.”
But Knudson stressed that the city and school district have a mutually beneficial relationship and they will continue working together when they can.
“There are ways that the city and school have partnered up in the past and we will continue to be good partners moving forward. But based on the conversations the city had with the school district, this is a difficult one to solve.”
Looking back and forward
Today’s presentation and discussion will also take a closer look at Lake Havasu City’s three-pronged transportation system which officially began on July 1, 2021.
The first of the three services to kick off was Flex, which took over the paratransit services for disabled and elderly residents and visitors from Havasu Mobility on the first day of Fiscal Year 2021-22. Flex uses handicapped accessible vehicles to pick up a rider anywhere in the city, and drop them off at their desired location. Flex uses a cashless fare system that charges $3 per customer, each way. According to the staff’s presentation, Flex provided a total of 2,852 rides in its first full year of service from July 2021 to June 2022.
Direct was the second of Havasu’s transit services to get started, kicking off in mid-September last year. The door-to-door rideshare service, similar to Uber or Lyft, has hit the ground running. Direct has partnered with Uber to use the company’s software platform for people to be able to request a ride from the city on the Uber app. Direct split the city into three “zones” with a zone covering the south side of town, a zone in central Havasu around the downtown area, and a zone that includes the north side of the city. Fares are $3 per customer, each way, when the customer is picked up and dropped off within the same zone; or $5 each way for a ride from one zone to another.
City staff said Direct provided a total of 6,809 rides from its first day in September 2021 through this July. That includes 791 unique riders with an average trip of 3.7 miles.
The final piece of Havasu’s transportation is Bridge – the fixed route bus system. Bridge was originally scheduled to kick off with a month-long pilot program in November 2021 before transitioning to a permanent route, but those plans were pushed back a few months due to a combination of delays in receiving the buses that the city ordered and struggles hiring employees.
The first pilot route, called the “Gray Route,” began in February and ran until July. The route was meant to serve as a downtown circulator with a total of nine stops every hour, including two stops at the Pima Wash Parking Lot that is expected to become the transportation department’s main hub, along with stops at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Hampton Inn, Arizona State University, Safeway, Albertsons, Smiths, and The Views. The city reports that Bridge gave a total of 259 rides during the four-month pilot route – which provided rides free of charge. Once the bus routes become permanent, the city plans to charge fares of $1.25, per rider, for one complete loop with a reduced rate of 75 cents for seniors, students and military veterans.
Although Bridge has struggled to attract riders during its first pilot route, Knudson said a fixed bus route is one of the requirements from the Federal Transportation Administration which provides the federal grant money that the city depends on to pay for all three of its transportation services. So the city can’t simply abandon a fixed route altogether. Knudson noted that Havasu’s current fixed route plans are significantly more pared down than the city’s previous bus system called Havasu Area Transit – which featured a combined 86 bus stops on several permanent routes throughout town. HAT, as it was commonly called, eventually closed due to lack of ridership.
“It wasn’t utilized to a degree that made sense for the residents,” Knudson said of HAT. “This transit system is set up with a much different approach. We don’t have 90 bus stops, our focus is on the microtransit and the ability to utilize the Direct service through the Uber app. That has been successful. It is more of a custom transit approach that residents appreciate. But we do need the fixed route system, so we will be introducing some of those initial concepts and ideas about where we are going with that to the council too.”
The city is currently in the process of planning a second pilot fixed route for this fall that will be called “The Express.” According to meeting documents, the Express route will kick off in the Pima Wash Parking Lot before heading over to a stop near ASU Havasu. The bus will then head down Swanson Avenue where it will get on State Route 95 and head out to The Shops at Lake Havasu with stops at Walmart and Star Theaters. The Express route will then return to the Pima Wash Parking Lot, using S. Palo Verde Boulevard and N. Acoma Boulevard to get there.
Update plans
Prior to the presentation and discussion about the city’s transit system, the City Council will hold four public hearings to update plans the federal government requires as a condition to receive federal funding. Knudson said each of the plans must be re-approved by the council every year, but said none of the plans to be considered during today’s meeting are substantially different than the plans the council adopted last year.
Councilmembers will be asked to approve a complementary paratransit plan that ensures disabled people have access to the city’s transit system. Councilmembers will also consider approving a Title VI plan that ensures there will be no discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin. The council will also consider updates to its asset management plan to take care of the transit vehicles the city has purchased using federal funding, and an agency safety plan that is required to include processes and procedures that ensure the safety of transit users and employees.
When, where and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2630 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
