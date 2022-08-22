The Lake Havasu City Council will meet today to consider hiring a company to reconstruct the runway at the airport, starting designs for planned maintenance on the Horizontal Collector Well, a rezone of three lots on El Camino Drive, and final plats for a couple townhouse subdivisions.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2630 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

