The Lake Havasu City Council will meet today to consider hiring a company to reconstruct the runway at the airport, starting designs for planned maintenance on the Horizontal Collector Well, a rezone of three lots on El Camino Drive, and final plats for a couple townhouse subdivisions.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2630 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, and the proceedings can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Airport runway replacement project
The City Council will consider approving a contract with Sunland Asphalt & Construction that would pay the Phoenix-based company $5,880,000 for construction of the Airport Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project. The project will remove the existing asphalt, rework the existing base, and place 6 inches of new asphalt on the entire 8,000 ft by 100 ft runway. Sunland’s bid was the lowest of four received by the city.
Construction is expected to take about 60 days to complete. City officials have said that some disruptions to airport traffic will occur while the runway is under construction.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider ratifying the city’s grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for the work on the runway. The total project is expected to cost $6,113,232 this fiscal year, with the FAA grant providing $5,566,709.The Arizona Department of Transportation will cover $273,261 of the project’s costs, and Lake Havasu City will pay $273,261 from its airport fund.
In Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan, the city budgeted for construction of the runway project to cost $7.4 million, with another $740,000 for construction management services.
Water well maintenance
Councilmembers will consider amending its engineering professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to design the maintenance and improvements needed for Havasu’s Horizontal Collector Well – sometimes called the Ranney Well.
Council approved the original agreement with Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering in August of 2021, paying the firm $112,467, to examine the maintenance for the well that has served as the city’s only well capable of pumping enough water to meet Havasu’s needs for a couple decades. The original contract included developing an assessment plan for the well, reviewing all inspection videos, reports and data from the well, and putting together a redevelopment plan and bid documents based on those results.
The change order would pay Jacobs Engineering an additional $159,694 to design specific maintenance projects for the well including designing a roof for the well building to facilitate future maintenance, designing new pump discharge pipelines, and improvements to the fiber rack and enclosure for the well’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition – which city officials say serves as the brains of the system.
The Capital Improvement Plan budgets $100,000 for designs for the Horizontal Collector Well redevelopment project this year with another $1.4 million for construction and $100,000 for construction management.
Commercial rezone on El Camino Drive
Councilmembers will consider a rezone request submitted by Paul Lehr with Lehr Architecture on behalf property owners Danny and Heather Shevitski. The application requests that the three adjacent lots at 1509, 1515, and 1519 El Camino Drive – totaling 0.77 acre – to be rezoned from their current Limited Commercial zoning to General Commercial. Danny Shevitski is also the owner of Modern Edge Stone & Tile, which is located at 1509 El Camino Drive. The other two lots are currently vacant.
During the citizen’s meeting on June 20 Shevitski told those gathered that the business handles material for sale to clients, but is not in the fabrication business. So its current operations are allowed in the current Limited Commercial zoning. In the applicant’s letter of intent, Lehr said the rezone request is being made to “allow flexibility in the future for their existing business as well as opportunity in the future for other appropriate uses. Other uses may include Warehouse and wholesale distribution along with other approved uses.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the rezone request during its July 20 meeting. Lehr, who is a commissioner himself, recused himself during the public hearing.
Final plats for townhouse subdivisions
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a pair of final subdivision plats. The applications for both final plats were submitted by APL Surveying, on behalf of Sorbon Development.
The final plat for La Fortuna Townhouses shows 16 residential units with covered parking and a common pool area on the 0.75 acre lot located at 2015 Moyo Drive, near Injo Drive. A 9-unit townhouse subdivision on the property was previously approved, but that project has not been developed and those plans are no longer moving forward.
Sorbon Development is also seeing approval of a final plat for Tres Mas Townhouses located at 2306 Palisades Drive. As the name implies, the final plat shows three residential units on the 0.45 acre property with attached garages and several restricted common areas.
Bingo licenses for Fraternal Order of Eagles
Councilmembers will also be asked to provide a recommendation on a pair of Class B bingo licenses for the local Fraternal Order of Eagles groups.
Tom Jimenez has applied for a license for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4299 that would allow bingo games at 1561 Marlboro Drive five days per week – Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nancie Rape has applied for a separate bingo license for Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxilary #4299 that would allow bingo games at the same address Friday through Tuesday – also from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Council’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Revenue, which will make a final determination on whether to approve or deny the applications.
