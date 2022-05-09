The Lake Havasu City Council has a busy meeting planned for today with eight public hearings scheduled, along with six more items on the consent agenda for its first meeting in May.
The council will revisit Our Lady of the Lake’s request to alter the planned development zoning for its 8.18 acre property located at 1975 Daytona Drive as the Catholic Church prepares to build a new school building to house its elementary school. Our Lady of the Lake has been adding a grade level each year for the past several years and currently offers pre-kindergarten through 5th grade. The church plans to continue to expand over the next three years until it reaches the 8th grade.
The current planned development was approved by the City Council on Feb. 8. It allows a two-story school building totaling 26,868 square feet and a 10,000 square foot multipurpose room located across a narrow parking lot from the south side of the school. But those plans received some pushback from several neighbors who expressed concerns about the height of the school and the proximity of new buildings to Daytona Avenue.
Father Chauncey Winkler of Our Lady of the Lake told councilmembers during the Feb. 8 meeting that the church had revised its construction plans in light of the complaints from its neighbors. He told the council that the revised plan – which match the requested planned development that the council will consider today – reduces the height of the school building to a single story. The church also revised the layout to join the school building with the multipurpose room under one roof – although the addition of a multipurpose room is still expected to be completed in a future phase of construction.
The new plans show a 13,230 square foot single story school in phase one, while phase two would include a 14,337 square foot building with room for additional classrooms along with the multipurpose room. The new buildings would also be located further away from Daytona Avenue than the original plans, to address some of the concerns of neighbors.
During its Feb. 8 meeting the council voted 6-1 to approve the current planned development, rather than the revised plans. Councilmembers said they were uncomfortable approving the revisions to the plan because they were submitted to the city earlier that morning, and therefore had not been properly vetted through a citizens meeting with neighbors and by the Planning and Zoning Commission. But they noted that the original plans would allow the church to begin construction on the school immediately because the school building shares the same footprint in both the current and revised plans.
Councilmember Michele Lin was the only one to vote against that motion – preferring to approve the church’s revised plans at that time. Councilmember Nancy Campbell also supported approving the late revisions, before ultimately voting to approve the original request.
The revised plans have now been vetted. The report on the citizen’s meeting held on Feb. 24 says neighbors who attended the meeting were happy with the changes in the new plans – particularly the school dropping to a one-story building, moving further from Daytona, and revisions to the surrounding parking that should improve traffic flow around the school. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to recommend approval of the requested planned development.
Lease agreement for municipal court
As part of the consent agenda, the council will repeal and replace the resolution it passed on Feb. 22 that amended Lake Havasu City’s lease agreement with Mohave County for space for the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court to operate at the county courthouse at 2001 College Street.
The resolution needs to be revised after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors requested a few changes to the lease after it was already approved by council. The new lease would charge Havasu a fixed rate of $1.32 per square foot to lease the space, with all utilities and security costs included in the price. The city currently leases space on a base rate of $0.90 per square foot, while the city shares 14% of the facilities electrical expenses as well as its share of security costs on top of the base rate.
The new rates will result in a monthly rental bill of $6,864 for the court space starting in September. The agreement would still extend the lease on a month-to-month basis and would still allow the city or county to terminate the lease agreement upon 180 days’ notice.
Lease with Chamber of Commerce, Go Lake Havasu and PED
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a 10-year lease agreement with the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, Go Lake Havasu, and the Partnership for Economic Development for office space at the city-owned building at 314 London Bridge Road. The new lease will remain in effect through Feb. 28, 2032 and may be renewed for an additional 5-year term after that.
Total rent for the building will start at $2,166 per month. Under the lease agreement, the Chamber will pay 39% of the total lease - $845 per month. Go Lake Havasu will pay 48%, $953 per month, and the PED pays 13% of the total lease, $368 per month. Each year on July 1 – starting in 2023 – the price of rent will be adjusted based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers.
The lease also stipulates that the tenants are responsible for all maintenance, utilities, repairs and replacement costs associated with the property – along with any taxes on the property.
Airport service agreement
Councilmembers will consider extending Havasu’s relationship with C&S Engineers by awarding an engineering/architectural consultant master professional services agreement for on-call services at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport on an “as-needed” basis.
C&S Engineers has worked with the airport on designs for several recent projects, including the taxiway rehabilitation project that recently completed construction and the runway rehabilitation project that recently completed its designs with plans for construction next fiscal year. Individual task orders will be assigned for each project, and the council will still need to approve any task orders over $50,000. The professional services agreement will last for three years, with the option for two one-year extensions to the agreement.
Liquor licenses
Councilmembers will provide a recommendation on two series #7 beer and wine store liquor license being requested.
Raul Ballas has applied for a license for Havasu Brewing Company located at 2198 McCulloch Blvd. near the intersection with N. Acoma Blvd. Harriet McLearen has also requested a beer and wine store liquor license for Dos Amigos, located at 22311 McCulloch Blvd. in the Smith’s Shopping Center.
Councilmembers will vote on a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, and the state agency will have the final say on whether or not to award the license.
When, where and how to watch
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today inside the council chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person, but it can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.