All seats on the Lake Havasu City Council are officially spoken for.
The City Council met on Monday to declare and adopt the official canvass of the Aug. 4 primary election results, which filled all three open seats without the need for a runoff in the November general election. Nancy Campbell finished with 8,398 votes, Cameron Moses received 6,399 votes, and David Lane received 6,085.
City Clerk Kelly Williams said a total of 14,504 ballots were cast, combining for 33,351 votes. Each voter was allowed to choose up to three candidates.
The newly elected council members will officially take their seats at the Nov. 24 City Council meeting.
