Lake Havasu City is moving forward with zoning restrictions for recreational marijuana facilities as Arizona moves towards implementing legalization.
Following the passage of Prop 207 by about 60% of voters, both statewide and in Mohave County, the Lake Havasu City Council voted 5-1 to approve an ordinance that would place the same restrictions on recreational marijuana establishments as are currently in place for medical marijuana.
Recreational marijuana facilities, like their existing medical counterparts, will only be allowed to locate within areas zoned as general commercial or light industrial. Additionally, recreational marijuana facilities will not be allowed to locate within 1,000 feet of a day care facility or another marijuana facility.
They will also not be allowed within 500 feet of a religious facility, a residential use or district, an establishment with an Arizona liquor license, a public park, a recreational facility, or a playground.
According to the language in Prop 207, the city’s only regulatory powers in regards to recreational marijuana facilities is in its zoning, and the proposition also keeps cities from being more restrictive than they already are for medical marijuana facilities. City Attorney Kelly Garry said that the proposal was the most restrictive zoning regulations that the city could adopt.
“Our duty is to protect the integrity of neighborhoods through the one vehicle that we have – which is zoning,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “The medical marijuana process has worked for us for the last several years.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting vote after bringing up concerns with the zoning where they would be allowed.
“I personally disagree with putting retail into light industrial zoning, which does not accommodate high-retail traffic,” she said. “The voters have spoken – they want recreational marijuana. We should consider allowing them to function as the retail business that they are.”
Campbell said there are safety concerns with putting retail businesses in an area with lots of semi-truck traffic and heavy equipment. Campbell also said there is a limited and shrinking amount of light industrial property available in the city already.
“What I am afraid of is by putting this precedent down right now people in the industry are going to be out looking for these light industrial properties and we are going to take up the very limited amount that we have now,” she said.
Campbell requested that the item be postponed by a month so the city can have more information available when it makes the decision.
But Sheehy said that the council taking action at Tuesday’s meeting would provide direction for operators interested in opening a business in Havasu.
“By doing the zoning action this evening it gives certainty to the current operators and the recreational marijuana community direction on what the guidelines or boundaries for Lake Havasu City are going to be,” he said. “So it gives them certainty and they can start planning as they move forward to apply for licenses.”
Vice Mayor Jeni Coke added that clear direction from the council would also benefit city staff.
“By postponing a decision here this evening we are going to put the staff in a bad place when it comes to people coming in for applications and zoning,” Coke said.
Councilmember Dolan said he sees the zoning ordinance as the council’s “safest bet.”
“If we can’t be more restrictive I think this is a great starting point,” Dolan said. “We can approve this now and make any changes in the future as things become more clear or change.”
