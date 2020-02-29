The Lake Havasu City Council is starting taking a look at how its boards operate, specifically the Parks and Recreation Board and the Airport Advisory Board, and it will be considering some changes later in the year.
During the 2020 planning session, the City Council discussed some of the issues that the boards are running into and ways to potentially improve them.
Ultimately, the council directed staff to look at potentially changing the frequency of meetings from monthly to quarterly, rewriting the codes to unify the powers and responsibilities of both boards, planning a joint work session with the boards, as well as organizing an appreciation event for all the city’s boards and commissions.
Another idea to have the council liaisons serve as the chair of both boards was quickly rejected during the planning session.
“The overarching conversation was about, what is the best way to place our boards in a position to succeed with the role of providing recommendations and counsel to our City Council?” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Knudson said city staff is currently in the early stages of preparing potential options, and guessed it would be several months before anything goes before the council to consider.
The Parks and Recreation Department was informed about the conversations that occurred during the planning session at its meeting on Monday. The board seemed open to the idea of a work session to clarify powers, but balked at the suggestion of decreasing the frequency of meetings. Because scheduling was on the agenda, the board was able to vote to recommend keeping the meetings monthly.
Councilmember Jim Dolan said the Airport Advisory Board, where he serves as the council liaison, was given a brief update on what was discussed during the planning session at its meeting last week, but it wasn’t on the agenda so no action was taken. He said he expects it will be placed on an upcoming agenda for the board to discuss more thoroughly at either board’s March or April meeting.
Both boards are designed to advise the City Council in their respective areas, but the final decisions on how they should operate will be made by the council itself.
Meeting frequency
One of the issues discussed was the lack of agenda items at many of the Airport Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Board monthly meetings.
Lin and Dolan said it isn’t uncommon for both board’s monthly meetings to be canceled because there is nothing to discuss, or for meetings to move forward with just one or two items on the agenda.
At the Parks and Rec meeting, board member Mark Zieff, who also serves on the Airport Advisory Board was vehemently opposed to reducing the number of meetings.
“In my opinion, this board and these meetings are designed for the public,” he said.
Zieff said he doesn’t see a problem with the way meetings are handled now – one is scheduled every month and if there is nothing on the agenda then it gets canceled. But he said it is important both boards meet frequently to provide an open forum for city residents.
“A lot of people don’t live here year round,” Zieff said. “You can see all the activities that are happening just in this one month. We have had a lot of cancelations on our board and if we moved to something quarterly and, heaven forbid, one of those meetings was canceled it would be six months before a topic could be raised or talked about by the public. In my opinion I believe these meetings are designed to give the public a forum to discuss their issues with us – to bring their issues to the board.”
Ultimately, the Parks and Recreation Board agreed with him, voting 5-2 to recommend keeping the meetings on a monthly basis. Vice chair Ashley Pascual and board member Rick Knotts cast the dissenting votes, but both indicated they supported meeting more frequently than four times per year.
Lin said she initially supported the proposal, but after hearing the discussion of the board she has changed her position.
“I agreed that quarterly would probably be sufficient because some of those meetings have one, maybe two items on the agenda and sometimes they are even canceled,” Lin said. “But then when I got to the meeting on Monday and the board started talking about their ideas I had to agree with them. There are many times that things come up and it has to be open to the public. That is their forum, besides the council.”
Lin said the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association is a perfect example of why monthly meetings matter. She said the pickleball players attended every board meeting during the five years that she has been a liaison and their tenacity has paid off.
“They wanted their pickleball court, they got together whatever they needed to put towards it, and they got their pickleball court,” Lin said. “So maybe there is another organization out there that wants something done, and that is the way to do it.”
But Dolan said the situation is a little bit different for the Airport Advisory Board. He said only two things have come before the board in the last year that were truly matters for the City Council – an issue concerning hot fueling at the airport, and a contract that ended up on the City Council’s consent agenda.
He said more commonly, people will attend the meeting with questions or suggestions for smaller-scale changes that are handled by airport management rather than the City Council. Furthermore, while the public has the opportunity to comment on anything within the purview of the board, board members and Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson are not allowed to respond, unless the item is on the agenda, due to open meetings laws.
“Our hands are a little tied in that area, so we are trying to find other ways were we can still give them that opportunity where they can still ask questions,” Dolan said. “A lot of times it is not just a comment, they want to ask questions and follow up. We can technically answer those questions, but we can’t legally answer those questions because we didn’t let the public know that that is what we were talking about.”
He said he would like to see something at the airport similar to what the city does with Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager. He said an event like “Coffee with the Airport Supervisor” would be a good way to keep the door open for the public to bring its concerns, but would remove some of the open meeting laws restrictions to allow for a less formal conversation.
“We can still have a meeting with the airport manager, everybody can ask airport questions, and if there are bigger issues that come from that then we could push it to the advisory board,” Dolan said. “We have a lot of people that have a lot of knowledge. Some are retired and some work full time, and time is very valuable. If there is something that we need to discuss, great, let’s do it. But if we don’t need a meeting to discuss something official then let’s have an unofficial meeting where we can go down a different road that we can’t go down during the official meeting.”
Lin said that approach may work well for the airport, but she was skeptical of how well it would translate to Parks and Recreation.
“It is a good option to have, I just don’t know if it is really going to be beneficial to the parks board,” she said.
Rewriting powers and responsibilities
City staff is also in the process of reviewing the portions of the city code governing both boards. Dolan said the Parks and Rec and Airport Advisory boards were created at different times, so the descriptions and responsibilities are inconsistent in unintended and unnecessary ways.
“We want to get them more in line where it is the same power and duties that would apply to any board,” he said. “That is one thing we run into every once in a while. Kind of cleaning up of the code where things are duplicated or covered in something else.”
Knudson said staff is also looking at language and comparing it to how the boards actually operate today.
“If you look at city code in terms of roles and responsibilities of, in particular the two boards, it includes language that is not being practiced today,” Knudson said. “So we have a choice. We can either actually reflect the code, or we take a look at updating the code to meet the expectations of the city council.”
Getting on the same page
Both Lin and Dolan reported during the planning session that there seems to be confusion on both boards about what exactly their role is within the larger framework of the city. They said it would be beneficial for board members to have an annual work session to explain how the process works within Lake Havasu City and their role in it, as well as going over some of the intricacies of open meeting laws.
“I had that discussion quite a few years ago with our former city manager and mayor concerning that. A lot of the board members, they don’t know what their role actually is,” Lin said. “They don’t know that they aren’t supposed to bring every single thing there, and everything is not going to get brought to city hall. So I think having this discussion is something they need. They need to know that they are speaking for the voice of these communities. They are not actually making decisions about what projects go forward, but they are bringing it forward so that our director, Mike (Keane) is able to take that back to our council.”
Lin said confusion over roles has led to a lot of frustration, which she believes has contributed to the amount of board members resigning their posts during her five years as the council liaison. A better understanding of how things work may help to keep more board members for longer.
“It will take away the frustration,” Lin said. “They will know what their role is. And it will help the council too, to know what coming from them. Things get really confusing going from the board, to staff, to the city manager and the council. If we all know how that path works it will just make it way cleaner for everyone.”
