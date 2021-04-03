The Lake Havasu City Council indicated that it is ready to roll up its sleeves and start to tackle some of the city’s issues with deferred maintenance projects, old equipment and staffing concerns that have been on councilmembers’ minds for more than a year now.
At the City Council’s first budget work session of the year on Wednesday, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen informed the council that Havasu has several pressing needs for facility maintenance and equipment purchases that have been deferred in recent years along with requests from multiple city departments for additional staff. City Manager Jess Knudson pointed to plans to upgrade the Aquatic Center’s HVAC system, a recent assessment of maintenance needs at the current police facility including plumbing, AC and electrical needs for the building, and replacing aging equipment such as fire engines and other vehicles as examples of deferred maintenance that will require the city’s attention in the coming years.
“Essentially there were several years where we weren’t purchasing vehicles and deferring some of the capital costs that might be associated with some of the facility improvements,” Knudson said.
None of that was news to the City Council.
Discussions about how to best address those needs kicked off in February 2020 at the council’s planning session last year. At that time the council started considering potential tax increases to explore how the city may be able to raise revenues to pay for those needs while at the same time stabilizing a projected budget deficit within the city’s general fund.
But the covid-19 pandemic was declared in the United States about a month after that planning session and the council decided to put off any tax increases for at least a year in an effort to not add to residents’ struggles as many businesses were shuttered or operating at reduced capacity at the time.
Now the City Council says it will not be raising taxes this year either – but for a very different reason.
The city’s financial outlook presented during Wednesday’s work session has improved significantly since February 2020 – and in the last three months since council looked at preliminary projections during this year’s planning session in January. Havasu’s current five-year financial forecast is looking considerably rosier with a budget surplus of $13 million projected for this year and roughly a $2 million surplus through at least Fiscal Year 2024-25.
“I think the overall message of yesterday is we have a positive outlook,” Sheehy said. “Certainly we have items that still need to be addressed, and we will continue to do that, but we are doing it from the starting point of a positive position. We don’t need any additional revenues at this time and we will still be able to provide the great service to our citizens going forward while addressing the needs of the city.”
Council discussion
During the work session multiple councilmembers identified addressing the city’s maintenance and staffing concerns as a high priority.
“I know from my business when you have your equipment up and running you save time with employees, it boosts morale, it affects a lot of areas,” Councilmember Jim Dolan said.
Dolan also noted that it is a lot easier and cheaper to fix something before it breaks than afterwards.
“I just want to make sure we are at least ahead of it as much as we can be so we avoid, two or three years from now, the next council sitting here wishing we would have done something now to sure up some of those deferred maintenance issues,” he said.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell agreed that proper maintenance should be a large priority for any city government.
“I do not like deferred maintenance – all it does is cost you labor, material, time and equipment,” she said.
Councilmembers also talked about the need to give city staff some of the reinforcements they have been requesting for some time. During the recession in 2008, Lake Havasu City started to reduce the size of its city staff in an effort to shore up its finances as revenue plummeted. The economy eventually recovered, but the staff size in Havasu has stayed largely the same as it was in the wake of the recession as the city has continued to grow.
Last year the City Council started the process by raising wages for city employees up to their market value through implementing the positional analysis study. But councilmembers say more attention needs to be given to staffing numbers as well.
“I’m not saying we need to go back to where we were in 2007 when we had over 550 employees, but we are still operating at or near where we were after the great recession in 2009,” Councilmember Cameron Moses said. “I would like to make some strategic hires and get some people in the right places.”
