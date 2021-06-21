Lake Havasu City is about to put the finishing touches on its financial plans for next year.
The City Council will vote to adopt a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 at its meeting today, after holding a Truth in Taxation Hearing to vet the council’s plan to keep the city’s property tax rate flat for the fifth year in a row, which will allow the property tax levy to increase.
The council voted unanimously to adopt a tentative budget with a maximum spending limit of $195 million, even though city staff and councilmembers said it is unlikely the city will actually spend that much next year. The council can reduce the total expenditure limit, but it is not allowed to increase the limit above what is included in the tentative budget. The proposed final budget that will be considered today does not have any changes from the tentative budget.
City staff has been working on next year’s budget for about 10 months now, and the City Council has held multiple public hearings and work sessions about its plans for the budget over the last few months.
“It has been a smooth process, which includes a lot of research and analysis provided by staff, the vision provided by the council, and input from our residents,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We think we have put together a really good plan for the next 12 months and we look forward to continuing to assess the city’s needs as we develop the budget for the following year.”
The proposed expenditure limit of $195 million is about $30 million higher than in FY2020-21. City officials have said the increase is largely due to more potential grants included in the budget that the city has applied for, or plans to apply for, but have not been awarded yet. The city has said if those grants are not awarded then the money will not be spent, but the city has to include the potential income in its budget in order to have the ability to spend all of that grant money if it is all made available next fiscal year.
Examples of potential grants included in the budget include $4 million for police station and jail refurbishment projects, a $1.6 million SAFER grant that would fully fund five additional fire fighter paramedic positions for three years, and $5 million for State Lake Improvement Fund’s grants should they become available this year as hoped.
In recent years, the city has spent significantly less than the maximum amount allowed in its budget. Lake Havasu City spent $113 million in FY2019, $108 million in FY2020, and is on pace to spend $113 million by the end of the current fiscal year. But the current budget also includes more money for employee costs, capital outlay spending and purchases of supplies and services that could push the city’s total spending for the year a little higher than it has been recently.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council earlier this month that most of those supplies and services will be purchased with revenues produced during the current fiscal year, which were much higher than expected or budgeted for this year.
The council will also hold a Truth in Taxation Hearing during today’s meeting. The hearing is required by state statute because Havasu is planning to collect more property tax money next fiscal year, starting on July 1, than it brought in this year. But councilmembers plan to leave the property tax rate at 0.6718 per $1,000 of assessed value where it has been since FY2017-18. It would be the fifth year in a row the City Council has kept the property tax rate flat, while allowing the total amount of taxes levied to rise.
In all, Lake Havasu City expects to collect $5,607,695 in property taxes in FY22, which is $328,162 more than it collected last year. About $260,000 of that is attributed to increases in assessed property values within the city limits – as determined by the Mohave County Assessor’s Office. The remaining $68,000 increase in expected property tax collections is attributed to new construction.
Havasu city officials say the city’s rate accounts for about 6.7 percent of Havasu property owners’ total property tax bill. The rest goes to Mohave County, the Lake Havasu Unified School District, Mohave Community College, and various special taxing districts.
The City Council is scheduled to officially adopt its tax levy rates for city property tax, the Irrigation and Drainage District, and both of its special districts on July 13. The council plans to keep the levy rate the same for all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.