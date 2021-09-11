The Lake Havasu City Council will be diving into the recently declared water shortage on the Lower Colorado River on Tuesday to learn about what it means for the city, and what could happen in the future.
City Manager Jess Knudson said former Water Resource Coordinator Doyle Wilson, who retired in 2020 but continues to work as a contractor with the city on water-related issues, will lead the work session and provide background information for the council and public about water shortages, water conservation efforts the city has implemented over the last decade, and other ways that the city has prepared for the possibility of shortages during the 22 year drought in the Southwest.
Knudson said he also expects the work session will touch on what the future could look like if the drought continues on its current trajectory or worsens in the months and years ahead.
“We want to talk about that from a city perspective, and operational perspective,” Knudson said. “What are some things the city can do to be on the edge of water conservation, and what can we do to encourage our residents to follow suit.”
The work session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The work session will last no longer than one hour, because the council’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin in the same location at 6 p.m. Knudson said another session can be scheduled in the future if more than an hour is needed to discuss the topic.
“If we cut it short we will come back at another time,” Knudson said.
