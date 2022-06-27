The Lake Havasu City Council will take one last look at its budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, while getting the ball rolling on a dredging project on the south side of the Bridgewater Channel and more during its meeting on Tuesday.
The council has been discussing next year’s budget for the last few months, and city staff has been working to put the budget together since fall. On Tuesday the council will vote to officially adopt its final budget which would allow the city to spend up to $225,766,868 next fiscal year and expects total revenues of $163,110,386. Havasu plants to use existing balances in the city’s various funds to cover any expenses above revenues next fiscal year. In Arizona, cities may not spend more money than they have included in the budget for the fiscal year, but they are free to spend less than is budgeted.
According to city staff, no changes have been made to the proposed final budget since the tentative budget was adopted at the last council meeting on June 14.
Havasu will also hold a Truth in Taxation hearing during the meeting Tuesday, which is required by state statute for all taxing authorities who anticipate collecting more property taxes than it did the previous year.
Havasu is planning to keep its primary property tax rate flat at 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value as it has been for several years – but the same tax rate is expected to result in a tax levy of $5,995,742 which is $388,047 more than Havasu collected this year. New construction in the city accounts for $139,615 of the increased levy, with the remaining $248,432 attributed to an increase in property values of existing homes and businesses.
At the same time, property owners within the Irrigation and Drainage District – which encompasses most but not all of the city limits, will not be assessed the annual $268.85 per acre of property as they have been in the past. The IDD, which has provided money for the city’s water system since Havasu’s incorporation in 1978, is set to sunset at the end of the current fiscal year when the district’s debt is fully repaid.
In addition to the primary property tax, Havasu also assesses property taxes on two special taxing districts to the property owners within those districts.
Improvement District #4, known as the McCulloch Median district, maintains the landscaping and lighting in the median of McCulloch Boulevard from Lake Havasu to Smoketree avenues. Havasu is proposing a tax rate of 0.5040 per $100 of assessed value – which is expected to bring in a total of $63,381. Improvement District #2, known as the London Bridge Plaza District, maintains and operates the shared parking lot along with the lighting and landscaping in the plaza. Havasu is proposing to keep the tax rate flat at 0.7370, which would raise $16,110 in property taxes for the district.
Bridgewater dredging project
Councilmembers will also discuss a potential professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to design the Bridgewater Channel dredging project planned for next year.
The agreement would pay Kimley-Horn $102,220 to survey, design, prepare permitting exhibits and construction documents for the project. The project is expected to include both hydraulic dredging of the southern side of the channel, and land-based ground excavation of material at the mouth of the Pima Wash at Thompson Bay.
The channel was last dredged in the fall of 2010. Since then boat traffic and wakes have led to beach erosion and sediment buildup on the channel floor and the mouth of Pima Wash has begun to intrude into Thompson Bay.
Lake Havasu City’s recently adopted Capital Improvement Plan budgets $150,000 for designs and a total of $1.1 million for construction and construction management over the next two years – with $550,000 budgeted for construction in Fiscal Year 2022-23 and another $550,000 in FY23-24.
Go Lake Havasu
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider officially designating Go Lake Havasu as the “destination marketing organization” for Lake Havasu City.
The city already contracts with Go Lake Havasu to encourage tourism and promote the city, but the official destination marketing organization designation will allow the non-profit to coordinate with the Arizona Office of Tourism – which is the destination marketing organization for the state. AOT only recognizes one destination marketing organization per community and that designation must be reconfirmed annually.
Microsoft volume software licensing package
Councilmembers will consider approving an enterprise agreement with Microsoft to replace the current agreement set to expire on Thursday. The agreement could cost the city $756,828.96 over the three-year life of the contract – $252,276.32 per year.
The package the city is seeking is designed for organizations with 250 or more personal computers – Lake Havasu City has over 650 computers and tablets covered under the existing agreement. Lake Havasu City uses Microsoft as its primary software for email, spreadsheets, presentations, Word documents, databases and publishing components.
Havasu’s agreement would cover all software licensing and updates for the city’s system over the next three years.
Golden Rox Townhouses
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a final subdivision plat for Golden Rox Townhouses at 3437 Oro Grande Blvd. The 0.36 acre lot was developed as a two-unit multifamily complex in 2001, but the proposed townhouse plat will allow each of the units to be individually owned as part of an association that will manage the common portions of the development.
When, where and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to the public to attend in person, and the proceedings can also be watched live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.