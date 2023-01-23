Firefighters

Lake Havasu City firefighters secure the scene of a fire on the 1600 block of Russell Drive in this 2017 scene.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Lake Havasu City Council will be taking a deep dive into the fire department’s operations today as it reviews a comprehensive study completed throughout 2022.

The council will hold a work session today at 4:30 p.m. to review the Lake Havasu City Fire Department Operational Study conducted by AP Triton of Sheridan, Wyoming. The consultant has spent the past year reviewing and analyzing the department’s performance data, fire response times, budgets, deployment of services, staffing levels, training, its six fire stations, and more. It compares Havasu’s performance to industry standards and best practices to identify areas the department can improve, and looks into how the department may need to grow as the city itself grows. The study also provides a community risk assessment.

