The Lake Havasu City Council will take stock of how it has spent Havasu’s share of AZ CARES funds and what it has left. Then it will consider a proposal to use much of the remaining balance on the municipal courthouse, the police department, and the fire department.
Havasu’s share of the covid-19 relief money is about $6.4 million. The money came from the money in the CARES Act earmarked for cities and distributed through the state. In Arizona those funds were earmarked for public safety.
“The intention of the agenda item is to have a transparent public meeting where we discuss the dollars that have been spent — the Arizona CARES funds that have been utilized thus far – and what the plan is moving forward,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
So far, Havasu has spent or set aside a total of $4,685,580 from the CARES fund. That includes $2,004,000 for the down payment for the former Havasu Fitness facility which the city purchased in August to serve as the municipal courthouse. The City Council also voted to grant River Cities United Way $250,000 to be used to support local businesses who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Lake Havasu City also plans to use a total of $2,431,580 in CARES money over the next seven months for the implementation of the positional analysis study which resulted in raises for most city employees. The new salaries were just implemented in mid-October, so most of that money is still in the city’s account. Knudson said he wants to solidify the city’s plans for that money through the conversation with councilmembers.
“We want to make sure that we have a plan that is transparent and that everybody agrees with,” Knudson said.
That leaves Havasu with roughly $1.7 million in AZ CARES money that has not been spent or set aside. City staff has put together a proposal for how to spend about $1.6 million of that remaining balance for the council to consider.
“The intention of these funds from day one were for the covid response and the expenses that we incurred as part of the covid pandemic – in particular for public safety purposes,” Knudson said. “So we have identified a plan and I want to have that conversation with the council and the public, and seek direction from council on the plan for the use of those funds moving forward.”
According to the documents included with the meeting agenda, the council will be asked to consider using much of the remaining money on costs associated with the courthouse, as well as purchasing public safety equipment for the police and fire departments.
The documents identify an additional $1.1 million towards the courthouse that would complete the city’s payments for the $3 million building at 92 Acoma. A total of $141,405 would be used to make payments through the end of 2021, then an additional $890,075 to payoff the courthouse on Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal would also use $75,000 of the remaining AZ CARES money to pay immediate costs associated with the courthouse, such as utilities.
Additionally, the police department has requested $292,847 for a new emergency response vehicle that could be paid for with the CARES fund. The fire department has also requested $150,000 for two used alternative response vehicles (not fire engines) and another $60,000 to replace fireboat pumps.
If the council directs staff to move forward with the proposed purchases, Havasu would have roughly $100,000 left in the AZ CARES fund that would be available to spend.
