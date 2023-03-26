The Lake Havasu City Council will talk about ways it could potentially make better use of its various advisory bodies next week – such as the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Airport Advisory Board, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, and the Havasu Youth Advisory Council.

Councilmember Michele Lin originally brought up the topic during the council’s annual planning session with city staff on Feb. 1 and the council quickly agreed to schedule the discussion for a future meeting at that time. Lin was the council’s liaison to the Parks & Recreation Board for her first eight years on the City Council, giving up the post to Councilmember David Lane earlier this year.

