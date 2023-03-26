The Lake Havasu City Council will talk about ways it could potentially make better use of its various advisory bodies next week – such as the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Airport Advisory Board, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, and the Havasu Youth Advisory Council.
Councilmember Michele Lin originally brought up the topic during the council’s annual planning session with city staff on Feb. 1 and the council quickly agreed to schedule the discussion for a future meeting at that time. Lin was the council’s liaison to the Parks & Recreation Board for her first eight years on the City Council, giving up the post to Councilmember David Lane earlier this year.
“I appreciate the volunteers and people in the community who have sat on that board over the years, and I appreciated the staff,” Lin said. “I just think the process of why we had that specific board sometimes got lost.”
Lin said she would like to see the Parks & Recreation Board be more involved in the council’s decision making process on issues concerning the city’s parks and recreational opportunities. As an example, she noted that the board didn’t talk about the Downtown Catalyst Project until after the City Council had already voted to hire an architect to design the park.
“I just think sometimes it’s a little backward, and I think that the board should be more involved,” she said. “I’m all for transparency. I don’t want to just have a board sitting there because it looks good. I want to utilize them.”
At the same time, Lin said she would like to talk about the council putting together a list of qualifications and expectations for board members – so that anyone who applies knows what the Council is looking for, and what will be expected of them as board members if they are selected.
Lin said she brought up the issue based on her experiences working with the Parks & Recreation Board, but would like to hear thoughts from other councilmembers who have served as liaisons to the council’s other advisory bodies as well.
