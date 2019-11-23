Short term rentals are back on the Lake Havasu City Council meeting agenda for Tuesday, for its second reading and a vote.
The proposed ordinance change would bring city code for regulating vacation rentals in line with recent changes to Arizona state law that went into effect in August. The ordinance’s first reading was passed by a 6-1 vote, with only councilmember Gordon Groat dissenting. Groat said at the time he supports the ordinance, but thought the fines associated with violations might be too high for some of the smaller vacation rental operations in town.
The City Council will also hold a public hearing to approve a cooperative purchase for Elite Sport Builders LLC to resurface the tennis courts at the high school. The courts were last resurfaced in early 2013 and the cost of the project is $56,794. The Parks and Recreation Department and the Lake Havasu School District No. 1 have an Intergovernmental Agreement to share responsibility of resurfacing the tennis courts.
On the consent agenda is a memorandum of understanding with the Arizona Supreme Court for use of the eAccess Web Portal.
City Council meeting also offer an opportunity for citizens to comment on any topic within the jurisdiction of the city for up to three minutes.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Live video of the meeting will be available on Sudden Link’s channel 4. Online streams of the meeting can also be found at www.lhcaz.gov/channel-4 and on the city’s YouTube channel.
