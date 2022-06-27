The Lake Havasu City Council will be making lots of decisions about who will sit on its various boards, committees and coalitions during its meeting Tuesday – including filling out the brand new Community Resource Coalition.
The council voted to create the Community Resource Coalition in April, while also setting aside up to $1 million of the $8.5 million Havasu got through the American Rescue Plan Act to be distributed as grants to various social service focused non-profit organizations in town that provide services to those who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic. The coalition will be made up of five regular members and two alternate members. It will be charged with coming up with a process for Havasu to collect applications, vet the applications, and ultimately advise the council on how to award the money.
The council will appoint multiple new advisors to the Planning and Zoning commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Board of Adjustments. All three existing advisory bodies have members who will reach the end of their term limit on June 30.
Havasu currently has 19 openings to fill combined across the four advisory bodies, and has received a total of 36 applications from interested residents.
All seven of the seats for the brand new Community Resource Coalition are expected to be filled – five regular members and two alternate members. A total of 17 Havasu citizens have volunteered to serve on the coalition.
The application review panel conducted interviews with each of the applicants on June 15. The panel is recommending that the council appoint Cristen Mann, Don Klostermeier, Ashley Pascual, Vijette Saari, and Barbara Smith as regular members, along with Jaime Festa-Daigle and Leslie Denney as alternate members.
Other applications under consideration for the coalition include Michael Beard, Robert Feliciano, Sandra Desmarteau, Susan Kokkinen, Edward Boyd, Tim Giles, Gail Malay, Dan Olsen, Lucille Striyle, and Alexis Wolf.
Planning and Zoning Commission
The council will look to appoint a total of three regular members and two alternate members to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. The commission currently has one opening left by Dan McGowan when he resigned his seat on the commission earlier this year. Regular members Chad Nelson and Don Bergen are both set to reach the end of their term this month, along with alternate members Matthew Mitchell and Sam Levin.
The application review panel interviewed all 12 residents who applied to be on the commission on June 8 and June 13. The panel is recommending the council reappoint Nelson and appoint Joan Dzuro and Paul Lehr as regular members. The panel also recommends reappointing Matthew Mitchell and appointing Tiffany Wilson as alternate members. Lehr is currently an alternate on the commission, so if he is appointed as a regular member by the council that would open up another position as an alternate. In that case, the panel recommends appointing Dane Hatch to fill the remaining alternate position.
Other applicants under consideration for the commission include Bergen, Dennis Simonian, Mark Hughes, Lonnie Stevenson, Vannin Gale, and Kate McCullough.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
The council’s decision on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board should be a little bit easier with a total of five seats on the board available and five applicants to fill those positions.
The board already has two regular member seats available and regular members Guy Reynolds and Scott Welte’s terms are about to end. The board’s seat for a student member is also up for grabs with Natalie Strader reaching the end of her term, though she has applied to be reappointed.
The application review panel conducted interviews for the positions on June 6 and 13. The panel is recommending appointing Shannon Murray, Alex Ross, Phillip Shannon, and Alexis Wolf as regular members and reappointing Strader as the student member.
Board of Adjustments
The Board of Adjustments is the only advisory body with more openings than applicants. The board currently has one regular member and three alternate member positions open, and Boardmember Don Bergen’s term is set to expire.
The application review panel interviewed applicants on June 8 and 13, and is recommending reappointing Don Bergen and appointing Kate McCullough to serve as regular members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.