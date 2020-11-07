The Lake Havasu City Council will consider approving the final plat for The Ridges at Havasu Riviera as part of the consent agenda at its meeting Tuesday.
The Ridges is the third neighborhood so far in the Riviera and the final subdivision plat for the council to consider comprises 25 acres including 67 residential lots. The first residential neighborhood in the Riviera – Marina View – hit the market in March and sold out in about three months. Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden said they are still selling the last few lots in Wren Cove and are hoping to bring The Ridges to the market by the end of the year, or in early 2021.
Also on the agenda, the council will review a purchase of goods and services from Keller Electrical Industries. The City Council must approve all purchases of more than $50,000, according to City Code.
The council will also consider recommending approval of requests from Montana Steak House and The Fresh Herb for series #12 liquor licenses.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. and will be open for citizens to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Citizens will be able to provide comments to the council about any of the topics up for public hearing, or address the City Council on any topic within the City’s jurisdiction during the call to the public. Written comments can also be submitted to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.