The fate of the former Kmart building will be in the hands of the Lake Havasu City Council next week.
The council is expected to hold a public hearing at its meeting on Tuesday to consider a request to add a planned development to the lot’s current Commercial-Health District zoning that would allow the applicant — PMG Manufacturing — to set up an advanced manufacturing operation along with relocating its corporate headquarters inside the vacant 100,000-plus square foot facility. PMG produces an oil extraction machine known as the Nugsmasher which is primarily used by customers to extract THC from marijuana plants. The PMG facility would not be involved with any marijuana processing or distribution.
The request has received a recommendation for approval from city staff, as well as from the Planning and Zoning Commission after a 6-1 vote. But the City Council will have the final say in whether the planned development moves forward and, if so, under what parameters.
Included with Planning and Zoning’s recommendation was a list of five restrictions to be added into the planned development that would allow for “light manufacturing,” in the Kmart facility. According to the restrictions, no outdoor storage, manufacturing activities, or fumes or emissions would be allowed within the planned development. The restrictions also require the building to maintain the existing storefront look and they give the city the option to revert back to the current zoning if PMG were to leave the facility.
PMG Manufacturing CEO Ryan Busnardo said he welcomes the added restrictions from Planning and Zoning.
“It was all already in my business plan, so that is everything that we were going to do from the beginning,” Busnardo said. “So in my mind there really aren’t any extra restrictions.”
The planned development request includes the Kmart building only, while the rest of the shopping center would retain its current zoning.
In addition to simply approving or denying the requested planned development, the City Council will have the option to add to or subtract from any of the restrictions added during the Planning and Zoning meeting.
City Council meetings, held at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 McCulloch Boulevard, are open to the public and citizens will be given an opportunity to provide comments on the proposal during the public hearing. Comments can also be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start time of the meeting.
Citizens can follow the meeting live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
