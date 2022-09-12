The Lake Havasu City Council will review the details of its professional services agreement with Go Lake Havasu to promote tourism, a month after some citizens protested a show listed on the calendar on Go Lake Havasu’s website.
During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council will hear a presentation on the agreement with Go Lake Havasu followed by discussion. No vote will be taken during the meeting. The discussion item was requested by Councilmember Michele Lin during the council’s meeting on Aug. 23, and seconded by Councilmember Nancy Campbell.
Lin made the request after several Havasu residents asked the council to step in to prevent children from attending the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag queen show, and to remove the posting about the event on Go Lake Havasu’s website during the council’s call to the public. Many of those who spoke on the issue during the meeting had protested the show outside the local radio station earlier that day.
Lin told Today’s News-Herald last month that she has gotten a lot of questions about the city’s agreements with both Go Lake Havasu and the Partnership for Economic Development over the past couple years, and thought this would be a good opportunity to dive into some of those details.
Lin said she doesn’t have a problem with the drag show taking place, as it is completely within a private business.
But she said she has received a lot of phone calls, emails and complaints from residents about the Arizona Pride Tour’s show. She said she is hoping to discuss the details of the city’s agreement with Go Lake Havasu, why they promote the things that they do, and figure out whether the city has any say over what the agency promotes.
Weapons purchase for Police Department
Councilmembers will consider approving a cooperative purchase agreement for duty weapons for its officers. According to the staff report, the department is looking to transition the current duty weapons - Sig Sauer P320 or P365 depending on the officer’s assignment - with a newer version of the same weapon. The new weapons will be outfitted with REd Dot Reflex Options, which is an upgraded sight for the guns.
The total cost of the new weapons - 100 Sig Sauer P320 and eight P365 - is $78,352.61. Havasu will get $27,003.21 in trade-in credit for its current weapons, for a net cost of $51,349.40. The staff report says the city has $82,003 it received from selling seized weapons at surplus auction recently available to pay for the purchase.
Soft playground surface for Rotary Park
The council will consider approving a cooperative purchase agreement with Exerplay to remove the soft playground surface at Ramada B in Rotary Park and replace it with a new soft playground surface. The quoted price from Exerplay is $92,092.85.
According to the staff report, the playground is heavily used, and the soft surface provides fall protection while allowing strollers and wheelchairs to access the playground. Staff says the current surface was installed in 2011, and is now beyond repair and in need of replacement.
Cooperative purchase agreement with Jack’s Auto Parks
The Lake Havasu Public Works Department’s vehicle maintenance division is requesting approval to purchase aftermarket parts and services from Jack’s Auto Parks. Havasu’s most common purchases include spark plugs, brake pads, water pumps, starters, brake master cylinders, air conditioning compressors, seals, lighting, wire, power steering fluid, break cleaner and other such items.
The staff report says parts are ordered daily, ranging in cost from $1 to $500 apiece. Cumulatively the purchases are expected to exceed $50,000 throughout the year and therefore requires council approval. Last fiscal year Havasu spent a total of $82,152.04
Construction at Island Wastewater Treatment Plant
Councilmembers will consider a change order to its contract with Technology Construction that will pay $1,053,864.13 to replace the flow equalization basin at the Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The City Council approved the original contract with Technology Construction on June 23, 2021 and construction began on Nov. 29, 2021. But construction was suspended about one month later after Technology Construction discovered the elevations of various treatment plant piping were different from the design plans and would have resulted in significantly decreased capacity if construction continued as designed.
The City Council amended the existing design contract with Carollo Engineers on Feb. 8, 2022. Those designs were completed and submitted to Technology Construction on March 28, and the construction company notified the city that they have experienced higher costs due to an increase in materials and labor. The city negotiated with Technology Construction and agreed upon the final cost on July 5.
Selling old CERT vehicle
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider selling the Community Emergency Response Team’s old vehicle - a 1990 Chevy step van - to the Mohave Valley Fire District for a total value of $8,000. Lake Havasu City purchased a new 2021 Ford step van for Havasu’s CERT team last year to replace the 1990 vehicle after it began experiencing significant maintenance issues.
According to the staff report, the vehicle was assessed at a value of $8,000. The Mohave Valley Fire District has agreed to pay Lake Havasu City $5,000 for the vehicle, in addition to the $3,000 value of new turn-out gear that Havasu still owes the district. The Mohave Valley Fire District sent to the Havasu Fire Department the new gear after Havasu hired one of Mohave Valley’s firefighter/paramedics in 2021 - shortly after the district had purchased them new gear.
Havasu agreed to purchase the Mohave Valley Fire District a new set of turn-out gear as an equal trade at the time, but the order was not able to be completed due to supply issues and delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.