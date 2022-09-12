Protesting upcoming drag queen show

On Tuesday a crowd of residents gathered in front of the radio station to protest an upcoming drag show in Lake Havasu City.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council will review the details of its professional services agreement with Go Lake Havasu to promote tourism, a month after some citizens protested a show listed on the calendar on Go Lake Havasu’s website.

During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council will hear a presentation on the agreement with Go Lake Havasu followed by discussion. No vote will be taken during the meeting. The discussion item was requested by Councilmember Michele Lin during the council’s meeting on Aug. 23, and seconded by Councilmember Nancy Campbell.

0
2
1
0
3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.