Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash in a parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Phoenix police say a man died Sunday morning when the car he was driving struck a wall on the roof level of the Terminal 4 parking garage. The crash forced the closure of some lanes on the north side of Terminal 4 for several hours as crews dealt with repairs and the roof level also restricted as police investigated the crash. Police on Monday identified the driver of the car that crashed as 54-year-old Torrey Reid, but no other information about him was immediately released.