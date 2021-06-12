Lake Havasu City and Mohave County both updated their building and fire codes this week by adopting the 2018 International Code Council with a few local amendments. City and county staff have both said that the changes to the code provide additional clarity and options for builders, but are not expected to increase the cost of construction.
When the Lake Havasu City Council voted to introduce the ordinance to update the fire code last month, councilmembers requested city staff to dig into a couple of the sections pertaining to crowd managers for special events and fire sprinkler requirements for some buildings to determine what impacts they might have locally.
Fire Marshall Scott Hartman said after looking more into the requirements for special events to provide “crowd managers” – one manager per 250 people in attendance – city staff has confirmed that the proposed 2018 fire code already includes flexibility for those numbers to be adjusted locally without the need for an additional amendment.
Hartman said he and Fire Chief Peter Pilafas also went through the crowd manager training to see what it is all about. He said it is an online course that took about one hour to complete. He also said that the main emphasis for crowd managers is to keep track of indoor areas with a focus on maintaining the ability to quickly and safely evacuate the area.
He said crowd managers would also play a role in outdoor events, but the ratio of managers to attendees would not need to be so high.
“With outdoor locations we do have the ability to make adjustments with those numbers – specifically because it does reference interior locations,” Hartman said. “When you are outside evacuation is more straightforward.”
Hartman also confirmed that requirements in the 2018 code for fire sprinklers in buildings with an occupancy of 300 people or more would not affect any occupancies in Havasu. The city has previously adopted an ordinance with similar requirements for sprinklers back in 1994, so buildings constructed since then are already in compliance with that part of the code change.
The council voted unanimously to adopt both the fire code and the building code. Havasu Building Division Manager Jeff Thuneman said there are several advantages to approving the update.
“The adoption will align Lake Havasu City with the Tri-City area, the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, and the Arizona Department of Housing,” Thuneman said. “It will also keep Lake Havasu City’s insurance classification rating at a three (of 10, with 10 being the worst rating,) which is important for the community’s homeowner insurance rates.”
The effective date for the new codes is Sept. 1, 2021. But Thuneman said the city will allow a transition period of 90 days starting on Sept. 1 where the city will accept requests under both the new code and the old code.
On Monday the Mohave County Board of Supervisors also approved updating its Building Code Ordinance to reflect the 2018 standards. The Supervisors previously considered the changes, but decided to put it off for 30 days to get more information. Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance with District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould casting the dissenting vote.
Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh told Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter (District 1) and Hildy Angius (District 2) that he is confident that the new building code will not increase costs, and went over several changes that could actually save money compared to the current building codes.
Angius also confirmed that the Board of Supervisors will have the ability to revisit the code and make changes if any unintended consequences arise as the new code is implemented.
