The Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the Lake Havasu City Council are worried new building and fire codes may come with some unnecessary burdens that could drive up costs.
But the county and city are both hoping to eliminate such burdens before updating their respective codes.
Lake Havasu City s currently considering updating its building and fire codes to the 2018 versions released by the International Code Council – which puts out updated codes every three years. Havasu currently uses the 2012 codes.
On May 25 Lake Havasu City Council approved the first reading of both ordinances unanimously during its meeting but directed staff to take a close look as a couple concerning sections of the new fire code – one that could require certain buildings to install a fire sprinkler system and another that could require special events to recruit more volunteers for crowd management purposes – before bringing it back to council for its second reading and final approval.
Meanwhile the Mohave County Board of Supervisors first discussed the issue at its May 3 meeting, but voted unanimously to table the building code update for 30 days. It is scheduled to come back before the board at its meeting next Monday. Supervisors were particularly concerned that the updates will drive up the cost of housing in Mohave County by increasing the costs for contractors building houses through added regulations. Several Supervisors expressed an interest in retaining the 2012 building and fire codes that the county already uses, and just amending those codes to address any problems.
Lake Havasu City
Havasu’s Building Division Manager Jeff Thuneman told the council that it is standard practice for building codes to be updated every six years. Although the ICC has recently released its 2021 codes, Thuneman explained that staff is suggesting the council adopt the 2018 codes instead. He said not only will Havasu be able to benefit from other municipalities experiences with the 2018 codes, but it will also match up Lake Havasu City’s codes more closely with most of the rest of the state, including the Tri-City area, the Phoenix Metro area, and the Arizona Department of Housing and Urban Development’s codes.
“Adopting the 2018 codes will align Lake Havasu City with the majority of Arizona,” Thuneman told the council. “So local contractors, developers and designers are able to work in multiple jurisdictions without confusion or conflict.”
Knudson said based on staff’s research the new codes are not expected to increase construction costs.
“What the research is showing us is there is a lot of clarity in the 2018 version compared to the 2012 version – which will be helpful for the contractors and representatives of the construction industry,” Knudson said.
While the building code applies to new construction, the fire code will also apply to existing buildings and businesses. Lake Havasu City Fire Marshall Scott Hartman said updating the fire codes to the 2018 version is not expected to adversely impact any businesses either.
Hartman said one of the biggest changes between the 2018 International Fire Code and the 2012 version is requirements surrounding fire sprinklers in certain businesses. But Hartman said Havasu already passed an ordinance in 1994 with similar sprinkler requirements so any business built after 1994 would already be in compliance.
Specifically, the sprinkler requirements apply to a business that serves alcohol and seats more than 300 people. Councilmembers expressed some concern about what it would mean to any businesses operating in buildings constructed prior to 1994. City staff has said it does not believe that any such situations exist in Havasu, but after discussions among the council City Manager Jess Knudson said staff will double check to make sure.
“Our initial research and our continued research shows that there aren’t any buildings that would fall into that category,” he said. “But we need to be certain when we return to council so they have that information available to them.”
Councilmembers Jim Dolan, Nancy Campbell, Cameron Moses and Cal Sheehy – all of whom own and/or operate businesses in Havasu – said their past experiences with updates to the fire code involve businesses needing to spend money to meet new and often tedious requirements.
“Obviously public safety and the health and welfare of our citizens and visitors is paramount,” Sheehy said. “So I don’t want the conversation to appear like we don’t want to do that. But there has to be this balance.”
Councilmembers were also concerned with the fire code’s requirements for special events to provide a specific number of “crowd managers” based upon the size of the event. The updated fire code requires at least two trained crowd managers for events with more than 500 people, with an additional crowd manager for every additional 250 attendees. But the 2018 Fire Code also provides an exception that allows a fire code official to reduce the required number of crowd managers.
Knudson says the code offers some flexibility, but city staff is looking at other approaches to address council concerns.
During the meeting councilmembers Campbell and Moses both said they would prefer a more “black and white” approach that doesn’t rely so heavily on a fire code official granting exceptions.
Thuneman said city staff is also preparing to phase in the new codes and to work with developers to make the transition as easy as possible. He said Havasu will continue to allow 2012 codes to be submitted for 90 days after the new codes go into effect. He said the city also has about 30 standard plans that will need some updates, and they will have one year from the implementation of the new codes to do so.
Lake Havasu City published the proposed changes to its building and fire codes on its website, and the building division solicited feedback from local builders and developers, but Thuneman said no comments were received.
Mohave County
The Board of Supervisors were a little bit more skeptical of changes to the codes than their counterparts in Havasu.
The Supervisors considered a single ordinance that would comprise all of the building codes and the fire code, but tabled the ordinance for 30 days to allow staff to address questions and concerns brought up during the May 3 meeting.
Mohave County Contractors Association representative Larry Adams said during public comment that they are against updates to the building code that Adams said would make it more complicated and expensive to build in the county.
“I would like to make it clear that we are up here defending the consumer, not contractors,” Adams said during the public comment period. “Whatever the costs of contractors are, we just add it to the house… There is nobody else to defend the consumers. Affordable housing is a real problem in this country. If any of you have kids or grandkids you know what a problem it is to get into a house.”
Adams noted that building codes are not the only cause of out of control housing prices but said they certainly contribute to the problem. Adams said the association is not able to say exactly how much the building code changes would actually cost until they see how they will be enforced. But he said there are always additional costs when these codes are updated.
“What I can tell you is I’ve been in this business 56 years – it doesn’t get better, it gets worse,” Adams said. “I know of no justification for making a building code more stringent. There is no problem out here we are trying to deal with. If there were we could amend the building codes we have now.”
District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould agreed, saying that through his experiences in the building industry in both California and Arizona, updates to the building code have always been accompanied by an increase in costs for builders. He said the county can’t afford to increase housing prices right now, particularly as it attempts to increase the availability of affordable workforce housing in Mohave County.
“Every time we change the building code and drive up the price of construction, that prices people out of a home,” Gould said. “This will price people out of a home.”
Mehdi Azarmi, who served as the chairman for Mohave County’s Building Code Advisory Board, said the 2018 updates appear to be more focused on clarifying the rules rather than imposing new restrictions.
“I believe that – as a contractor, as a builder, as an engineer – I can tell you that the 2018 code before you is very similar to 2006,” Azarmi said.
Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh said that county staff has reached the same conclusion. In a memorandum prepared for the Supervisors’ meeting next week, Walsh said the 2018 codes are not expected to increase regulations but instead add clarifications, definitions, and more clear charts and graphs. He said the code also relaxes some requirements – including various wall bracing requirements. He said the code also expands available materials and methods for builders to choose from.
As for the cost, Walsh wrote in the memorandum that an independent study conducted for the National Home Builders Associations found the differences in construction costs with the 2018 Codes compared to the 2006 codes would be between $13,100 and $32,000 more, with most of the extra costs coming from requirements for energy efficiency and a requirement to add fire sprinklers.
But Walsh noted that county staff has already amended the 2018 codes to remove those costly requirements. He said the estimated impact of adopting the new codes as amended would be between a $600 savings and a $100 cost increase for new construction.
Supervisors Gould and Hildy Angius (District 2) also questioned why building codes need to be updated at all, noting that there have been no issues with any local buildings constructed under previous building codes.
“I wonder what problem we are trying to address,” Gould said. “We have been framing houses the same way for over 100 years – they don’t fall down. In places they fall down they fall from weather events and those people address those issues. A lot of times I think the reason they update these codes is to sell more code books.”
