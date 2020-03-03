There have been no reported cases of coronavirus anywhere in Western Arizona but with more than 100 cases in 15 states – including two positive tests in Arizona – county and city officials are working to ramp up preparations in case the pandemic hits locally.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said the city is assessing and analyzing the situation and it is fully prepared to react if coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is found locally.
“Thankfully we haven’t had any positive results regarding COVID-19, but we need to prepare like that will happen,” he said. “It is important for us to plan for the worst-case scenario, but hope for the best-case scenario.”
Knudson said most of the city’s preparations so far have centered on educating first responders about the situation, and how to protect themselves.
“We have some police professionals that are entering homes and facilities that could be at risk – surly not now but down the road that is a possibility according to the CDC,” he said. “So we want to make sure our fire and police professionals are protected and educated. So that is our first step. As of right now we are just keeping constant communication with all relevant agencies within the community and relying on Mohave County Department of Public Health to provide us with the latest data that will guide our process.”
The Mohave County Department of Public Health, in turn, relies on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure they have the most up-to-date information.
“We use their resources, basically,” said MCDPH Director Denise Burley. “What happens, generally speaking, is the Center for Disease Control looks at their processes and procedures and the situation and they provide updates to the states. Then we have weekly phone calls with Arizona Department of Health Services.
“Then from there, what we have been doing locally is for the last four weeks we have had phone calls with all of the healthcare facilities – hospitals – in our county. Really it is planning and preparation. As we learn more information from CDC and ADHS, rolling that information out to the providers to get them up to date.”
This week ADHS is planning a series of webinars, starting today and running through Friday, to provide information to specific groups for best practices for various groups such as businesses, law enforcement, EMS/911, K-12 schools, and long term care facilities. A full list of webinars and how to participate is available at azdhs.gov/coronavirus.
Burley said the Mohave County Health Department is planning on following up with some of those groups following their respective webinars to answer any questions, or address concerns that they may have. She said she plans to be in Lake Havasu City today for a law enforcement emergency management meeting to discuss their involvement now, and in the future. Burley said the department has also arraigned a conference call with all the school superintendents which will take place shortly after the webinar for K-12 schools is completed on Thursday.
Burley said she is also scheduled to make an appearance on the radio show “Speak Out” on Friday and will be at the Tri-City Council Meeting on Tuesday.
“We are trying to get with city leadership to talk about where we are at in our planning, their involvement, and to start working more with the local jurisdictions,” she said. “It seems like our information changes daily. So we are adjusting our response based on our situation here locally, and what is going on around us. We definitely want to keep people informed because that is really what keeps things calm.”
Current situation in Mohave County
Both patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona came from Maricopa County. State officials said on Monday that a total of 26 people have been tested for the virus in Arizona, but Burley said none of those tests have taken place in Mohave County.
She said the department of public health followed four people within the county whose travel histories put them at risk, but she said all four people have already been cleared.
“We are really just talking about planning and preparation, and being cautious – taking preventative measures,” Burley said. “Those are the things that are going to be most helpful for everyone, and they are the same protocols we would use for flu. So that part makes it a little easier for messaging because what you do to prevent flu is what you do to prevent coronavirus. And flu, in our county, is still a much larger issue.”
