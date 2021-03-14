The Lake Havasu City Council plans to continue its annual employee reviews of the City Manager, City Magistrate, and City Attorney with another executive session on March 23.
The council held an executive session to kick off the reviews two hours before its regular meeting on Tuesday. Mayor Cal Sheehy said Tuesday’s meeting was the first of a two-phase process the council is using this year. He said phase one was mostly an informational meeting to let councilmembers know how the employee reviews work and what type of information they can expect to see presented.
The reviews themselves will largely occur during the next executive session on March 23. Sheehy said the executive session will include stakeholder input and council discussion, followed by the evaluations of City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. Those are the only three people directly employed by the City Council.
Sheehy explained that traditionally stakeholder input is gathered by the Vice Mayor, currently Jeni Coke, through conversations with citizens, department heads, and partner organizations. The Vice Mayor then shares that input with the rest of the council as part of the executive session.
Employee evaluations can include discussion about salaries, promotions, disciplinary action, or dismissal – among other things.
Although the reviews are an annual routine for the council, this year’s reviews are coming six months after the council voted unanimously to put Knudson on a six-month professional development plan. The City Council instituted the development plan after holding a couple executive sessions regarding photos and videos posted online and mailed to Today’s News-Herald and councilmembers at the time. Several of the photos and videos showed Knudson drinking and another photo was taken by Knudson, showing a woman sitting in the mayor’s chair when City Hall was closed.
Sheehy said he expects the professional development plan to be discussed as part of the evaluation process later this month.
“I won’t know until we are actually in there, but it would be my assumption that that conversation will occur,” Sheehy said.
