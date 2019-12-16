As an ever-growing town in the desert, Lake Havasu City is always considering ways to make the most efficient use of its water.
After an extensive look at water systems and use throughout Lake Havasu City, Water Conservation Specialist Briana Morgan has come up with a number of programs aimed at curbing water consumption and educating the public about water use. Last week, the City Council voted to adopt the 2020 Water Conservation Plan, written once every five years, which contains a comprehensive look at the city’s water sources, infrastructure and use. The plan also proposes various conservation programs proposed for the next five years.
Morgan, who authored the 2020 plan, said the city has largely focused its conservation efforts on residential water use in the past. That makes sense because residents are responsible for roughly 70% of water consumption. So programs aimed at residential water use are still plentiful.
But Morgan wanted to try to do more to reach out to businesses over the next five years.
“We really want to get the ball rolling on the commercial sector because we haven’t had as much success targeting them,” she said.
The 2020 plan also takes aim at water use outside the home. Morgan said water use from irrigation has the potential to save more water than anything else, and has become something of a personal passion of hers.
“This past year I got a certificate to be a watershed landscape professional, so I can help people with their landscaping habits and can give very specific guidelines on how much water they should be using based on plant type,” she said.
Many of the city’s programs and water saving measures from past years will remain in effect, such as the annual Follow the Water Tour and Imagine a Day Without Water, the Water Conservation Recognition program, and issuing stop valves for residential bubbler irrigation systems. But the city will also work on a few new programs over the next five years with the hopes of further improving water use and education.
Morgan said the city will be looking for available grants to help pay for any costs associated with the proposed programs. She said grants pay for about half of the cost of most water conservation programs in the city with many of those grants coming from the Bureau of reclamation or the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority.
The complete 2020 Water Conservation Plan is expected to be put up on the city’s website, lhcaz.gov, in the next few days.
Slow the Flow
One of the new programs, which Morgan dubbed “Slow the Flow,” aims are targeting several areas of water use through building partnerships in multiple industries throughout town.
The goal is to encourage local businesses to voluntarily participate in industry specific programs that would help lower their overall water use. Morgan said they would ask restaurants to serve water on request rather than giving them to every customer. Similarly, the program would ask hotels, motels and resorts to change linens on the third day of a guests stay rather than every day, and to allow guests to choose to reuse their towels.
Another target of the low flow program is multifamily properties and home owners associations, some of which are among the highest water users in the city.
Morgan said some of the properties and HOAs have been receptive to suggestions from the city, but others have been more guarded. She said there seems to be a misconception that if you don’t use your entire water allotment each year, you will be in danger of losing it.
But that isn’t how it works, Morgan said.
“We may not be using all of our entitlement, but we are at half of our buildout population and we are using about half of our current allotment,” she said. “So when you do the math we are trying to conserve because we need to. Not only to sustain us through buildout, but also if shortages are declared that entitlement has ceiling gone down. So we have to be really careful about our long term resource thinking.”
Slow the Flow will also hold a xeriscape lecture series about plants that require low or no irrigation.
“I am really excited to see that happen because realistically that is where I see the biggest room for improvement in our town,” Morgan said.
She said the course needs to be written still, and likely wouldn’t start until next winter. But the goal is to bring together local nurseries and landscape professionals to educate them about xeriscaping. They can then pass that information along to their customers. Morgan said that in addition to talking about the types of plants that can be used in a xeriscape, the series will also focus on watering practices.
“We do see a lot of overwatering from both professionals and regular citizens across the board,” she said. “The biggest misconception is that people think that their plants need a daily watering. Most plants around here don’t need that – you are actually making them suffer. They can get root rot from that, and you are actually making them less drought resilient because the roots won’t go down as deep.”
Xeriscaping Demonstration
The Lake Havasu City Recommended Landscaping Plant List was created in 2017, and now the city is in the process of putting all that information on its website. Soon, Morgan hopes to show off some of those prescribed plants in action.
Morgan said the Xeriscaping Demonstration will be an informal way to show off some of the most beautiful low-water usage yards around town. She said she will probably put pictures of the landscape on the website as well with the owner’s permission.
“People get a negative connotation about what desert landscaping is,” Morgan said. “But when you look at a true xeriscape you see some really beautiful examples that are very lush, very green, and are still low water use.”
Draining pools
Although the city has been pushing for citizens and businesses to empty their pools into the sewer for the last couple years, Morgan said progress has been slow. The reason, she said, is that draining into the sewer is less convenient than simply sending the water into a nearby wash, or out into the street – both of which are allowed by city ordinance.
Convenience aside, putting pool water into the sewer allows it to be turned into effluent, which the city can use or sell for other purposes such as irrigation.
“When you drain into the street or a wash it is completely lost,” Morgan said. “It never reaches the lake unless you are right there and a lot of it evaporates because of our heat.”
So Morgan wants to reach out to pool service providers to see what the city might be able to do to make emptying into the sewer a more attractive option.
“I want to get their opinions,” she said. “That is step number one – talk to them about why they don’t want to do it. Figure out what would encourage them to do it, and how we can get this implemented as a more regular thing without making it a city ordinance.”
Water softeners and reverse osmosis
Although Lake Havasu City water is safe to drink, Morgan said many people don’t like the taste of it and choose to put the water through additional filters and water softeners. But not all filters are particularly efficient so the city would like to inform residents and business owners about how their choices affect water consumption.
Reverse osmosis filters use between three and five gallons of water for every gallon of drinking water produced. Morgan said many water softeners also produce about 30 to 40 gallons per week of a salty brine, which when sent into the sewers actually decreases the quality of the effluent the city is able to produce.
Morgan said information on water filters and softeners will likely be put on the city’s website.
