Lake Havasu City is scheduled to receive its share of the American Recovery Act sometime this week, but city officials say it is still unclear how, or if, Havasu will be able to spend it.
Havasu is slated to receive a total of $13.3 million through the act in two equal payments 12 months apart. City Manager Jess Knudson said the first payment, expected to be $6.6 million, is scheduled to arrive this week but there are still no plans for how to use it. The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued guidelines for how state and local governments will be allowed to use the money earlier this week. Knudson said the city is reviewing those guidelines, but it still has a lot of unanswered questions.
“Based on the guidance that we have received this week we are unsure if these funds can be expended – and certainly how,” Knudson said. “There is a lot to try to understand.”
Knudson said Havasu isn’t alone in its confusion either. He said staff has spoken with colleagues in other cities and various professionals who are also trying to make sense of the guidelines.
“We even tried to acquire guidance from those at the Treasury Department and it is really unclear at this time how these funds can and should be used – if at all,” Knudson said.
According to a fact sheet from the White House, state and local governments will be able to use their rescue plan money for several purposes including public health expenditures like running a vaccination clinic or purchasing personal protective equipment; addressing negative economic impacts of the health crisis through supporting small businesses, assisting workers and families, rehiring public sector staff that was let go, or speeding the recovery of the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors; boosting pay for essential workers, replacing revenue that was lost during the pandemic, or investing in water, sewer, or broadband services.
The White House fact sheet also says the money cannot be used to offset a reduction in net tax revenue – either directly or indirectly. It also cannot be deposited into a pension fund or rainy day fund, or be used to fund debt service or legal settlements.
Knudson said the City Council will discuss potential uses for the covid relief money during today’s budget work session, but he said the discussions will be “very preliminary.”
“We received the guidance earlier this week – it is very complex and very confusing,” he said. “We are muddling our way through trying to identify what these various restrictions mean for Lake Havasu City. It is not obvious.”
