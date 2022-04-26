The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition was born on Tuesday, on a 5-2 vote of the City Council.
The resolution passed by the City Council Tuesday sets aside up to $1 million of the $8.5 million allotted to Havasu from the American Rescue Plan Act, to be distributed to social service-focused non-profit organizations in town that provide services to those who were negatively affected by the covid pandemic. The newly created Community Resource Coalition is tasked with developing the request and evaluation process to vet applications for funding. The coalition will also evaluate the requests that are received, and recommend funding distributions to the City Council – which will make the final determination on how to award the money.
The council’s resolution specifically states that the money can be used to address a variety of social services, including food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior adult care, senior services, or other social services.
Councilmembers David Lane and Jeni Coke were the only two who voted against the resolution. Lane said he opposed the coalition because he is fundamentally opposed to the government providing tax money to non-profit organizations. Coke said she would prefer that the resolution set aside $500,000 for the coalition to start, which she said could be increased if the council feels there is a need.
Havasu has already received half the city’s share of ARPA, with the final $4.25 million expected to become available in September. The council held its first in-depth discussion about how to spend its covid relief money during its meeting on March 22 – after the U.S. Treasury Department released comprehensive guidelines detailing how cities such as Havasu are allowed to spend the money.
Councilmember Michele Lin came up with the idea to use some of the ARPA money to help support non-profit organizations in town that provide services to people who were negatively affected by the pandemic. Lin’s suggestion during the March 22 meeting was supported by the council, but there was some discussion about the amount which was originally suggested to be $500,000. Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested it be increased to $2 million during the meeting on March 22, but councilmembers appeared to settle on $1 million – with $500,000 this year and $500,000 next year.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that by changing the resolution to say “up to $1 million” the council has the flexibility to distribute less than the full million if it chooses. He also pointed out that the City Council will have the final say on all of the ARPA money that is distributed.
The resolution adopted by council during its meeting Tuesday states that the Community Resource Coalition will consist of five regular members and two alternate members who will be appointed by the City Council using the same appointment process already in place for Havasu’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Airport Advisory Board. Members must be residents of Lake Havasu City, they must be at least 18 years old, and members will not receive any compensation.
The resolution states that the coalition will elect a chairperson and vice chairperson, and will hold meetings “at such intervals as it deems expedient, in compliance with Open Meetings Law.” A minimum of three coalition members is needed for a quorum.
Applications to serve on the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition must be submitted to the city clerk’s office. Applicants will be interviewed by a panel, and that panel will make recommendations on who the council should appoint to the positions. Sheehy said for this coalition the panel will consist of himself, Lin, City Clerk Kelly Williams, and a liaison from city staff.
Havasu must have all $8.5 million received through ARPA budgeted by the end of 2024, and it must be spent by the end of 2026.
Sheehy said, if everything goes smoothly, the council would likely begin appointing members to the coalition in June or July, and the earliest any money would be distributed would likely be the end of the year.
Council discussion
During the discussion, Lane said he opposed the resolution on a philosophical level.
“If we have extra dollars that we can allocate to non-profit organizations, it’s my opinion that you give that money back to the tax payers and they give the money to whatever organizations they feel is most appropriate,” Lane said. “I don’t feel that it is appropriate for the government to take tax dollars from one person, and give it to another person.”
He said after sitting through last weeks work session and looking at the city’s finances and needs for next year, it’s clear that the city doesn’t have extra money. He noted that the police facility needs more than $4 million in repairs and the new HVAC for the Aquatic Center had to be delayed a year because the cost ended up being $600,000 above estimates.
“I believe that that is what these dollars should be used for,” he said. “Now, myself, I sit on the board of three 501c3’s here in town. My family and I give our time and resources to non-profit organizations. It is very important. I just don’t think it is correct for a municipality to be giving tax dollars to non-profit organizations.”
Coke said she also was under the impression that the council had agreed to start off with $500,000 to distribute, but would have the option to allocate more money in the future if it is needed. Sheehy suggested changing the language in the proposed resolution from “approximately $1 million” to “up to $1 million” to give the council more flexibility. But Coke said she would rather set the number at $500,000 and the council could always decide to increase that amount later – if needed.
Lin said she was happy with the proposal the way it was written – allocating approximately $1 million.
“I did bring this to the council and I’m really passionate about it,” Lin said. “I really believe that this money does need to go directly back into the community – that is what the ARPA act states. All of these are things that were tremendously affected.”
Campbell said that from her perspective, the city would be “purchasing services” from the organizations by providing grant money to organizations focused on helping people in need of social services due to covid. She said it feels similar to the city’s agreement with Go Lake Havasu or the Partnership for Economic Development, which the city pays to stimulate tourism and promote economic growth, respectively.
“I see this as value for our community, and I believe some of these people were hurt the most during covid – especially mental health and the elderly,” she said.
Moses said he shares many of Lane’s concerns, and said Lane’s comments almost made him change his mind. But ultimately he said he feels comfortable using the money to distribute as grants.
“Fundamentally this is a very hard thing for me to do, but I think we are in unprecedented times,” I hope we never get ARPA money ever again. But ARPA says this can be used for some of these services. So while it is against my core, I believe the intent of this money could be used for some of these services.”
Dolan said he also supports distributing some of the ARPA money to social service organizations in this particular situation. He said it may not amount to a direct payment for a service, but by increasing the amount of social services available it will hopefully help decrease the strain on other city services like public safety.
“I think in this situation we can give them the tools they need to help out,” he said. “We do give money to promote tourism and economic development.”
