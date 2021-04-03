Lake Havasu City is trying to determine what its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System – the retirement plan for the city’s police and fire departments – will cost next year and how it should handle its unfunded liability.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said Havasu currently has about half of its PSPRS liability covered, but still has about $60 million in unfunded liability. The city continues to pay into the fund each year – but Olsen said the city would need to make additional payments of $4 million each year in order to comply with city policy that aims to fund 100 percent of its liability for the system by 2036.
Olsen said that goal doesn’t seem very feasible, and staff is looking into that city policy to see how and when the city could update that based on the requirements of PSPRS in state law.
“I think 100 percent funding for PSPRS is really a waste of taxpayer dollars and giving money to a system that isn’t working as well as it should be,” Councilmember David Lane told Olsen in support of changing the city’s policy. “I myself think 70 percent is good. People in your seat usually say 75 percent or 80 percent. So I think there is room to look at that.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that 100 percent funded liability means that the city would have enough money to pay for retirement costs if every single employee in the police and fire departments retired at the exact same time.
“In reality that is never going to happen,” Sheehy said.
Olsen confirmed some quick calculations from Dolan that if the city changed its policy to require 70 or 75 percent funded liability by 2036 instead of 100 percent, Havasu’s annual increased payments into the fund would drop from $4 million to about $2 million.
Sheehy said he has had concerns about PSPRS for the last several years, though he said his concerns rest with how the system is handled at the state level. Currently Havasu pays into the PSPRS and that money is invested by the PSPRS Board of Trustees. But Sheehy said those investments have done poorly.
He said ideally, the roughly $60 million Havasu has invested in the retirement plan would appreciate and ultimately help the city cover more of its unfunded liability.
“They struggle to meet market returns so that the fund balance is healthy,” Sheehy said. “Because they struggle with that it becomes a liability to cities, counties and towns across Arizona to make up the unfunded liability because they are not able to get market returns and effectively manage their retirement system.”
The PSPRS Board of Trustees are appointed by the Governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President. But Sheehy said he would rather see the State Treasurer oversee those investments.
“If the elected Arizona Treasurer managed the fund it would be a reasonable expectation that we would receive returns like we do on the state investments throughout the state,” Sheehy said. “The State Treasurer is able to get really solid returns, and we should be able to see those type of returns in the retirement system as well.”
