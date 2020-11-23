Lake Havasu City is holding online auctions for its disposal of surplus fitness equipment, furnishings and fixtures from its recently acquired location of Havasu Fitness at 92 Acoma Blvd. South. Surplus inventory items are located at www.govdeals.com and www.publicsurplus.com
A 10% buyer’s premium will be added to the final sale price of all items listed for sale with a $1 minimum charge per auction for payment processing. Payment for an awarded item must be made directly to Public Surplus online by credit card or by wire transfer within five business days of close of auction.
For information, email purchasing@lhcaz.gov.
