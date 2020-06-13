Lake Havasu City employees got a little bit more clarity about their paychecks for the next fiscal year.
The city is currently nearing the end of a two-year plan to conduct a positional analysis study that includes determining fair market pay for its employees.
The plan will also reexamine how the city conducts employee evaluations and the pay philosophy for the organization. City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that the current plan is to implement the results of the study by August or September, which is four or five months earlier than was discussed at the council’s budget work session on May 21.
The plan throughout most of that process was to implement the results of the study on July 1, 2020, at the start of the fiscal year but those plans were thrown into flux when city staff sat down to iron out the budget during the height of Arizona’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. When going over the operational budget during its work session last month, the council was informed that implementing positional analysis had been tentatively pushed back to January to allow the city to collect more information about the city’s finances.
The City Council unequivocally identified the plan as their top priority included within the Plan B items in the budget, but most councilmembers also stressed the need to be confident in the city’s ability to pay what will amount to $1.2 million annually in additional salary.
But Knudson said those worries have lessened some in recent weeks.
“We are feeling more comfortable in terms of the rebound,” Knudson said. “Having more data available and seeing some of the numbers coming in allows us to feel pretty good about moving in that direction with the city able to sustain.”
Knudson said moving the date forward does present some logistical challenges for staff, the most pressing of which is ironing out the new pay scales to ensure they are implemented without issue.
“As we go through a process where we are impacting paychecks the city must be in a position to get that correct,” he said. “So there is a lot of time and a lot of effort that needs to be conducted including testing to ensure that we are able to do just that.”
Paying for the plan
Early versions of the budget included $600,000 for implementing positional analysis, which reflects half of the annual $1.2 million in wage increases that would have been needed for a Jan. 1 start date. The full cost of implementation, including social security and other salary-dependent payments, is closer to $1.8 or $2 million per year according to Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen’s estimate during the work session. So moving that plan forward requires additional funding.
Knudson said the city has decided to freeze the annual pay raises it provides to employees, known as step increases, for the entire fiscal year to help pay for the earlier implementation. He said that decision frees up about $600,000 in the budget.
Knudson also told the City Council that staff has identified $400,000 from the money expected by the city through the AZCARES Fund that could make up the remaining money needed for the earlier implementation. He said that is a break from the way the city generally handles personnel costs.
What’s left to do
Knudson said staff has spent a lot of time and energy on identifying market rates and applying that to Lake Havasu City’s roughly 450 employees. But he noted that pay rates only make up about one fifth of the entire positional analysis study.
While all the market analysis and employee pay has been completed, Knudson said staff is still reviewing how the city conducts its evaluations, along with its pay philosophy – how it handles raises.
But Knudson noted that the pay philosophy of the city will not take effect until July 1, 2021, due to the city freezing raises for next fiscal year to help pay for positional analysis costs. That allows staff more time to work out that aspect of the study as it works to implement the pay scales as soon as possible.
“There are some things that we have kind of hit pause on just to try to make sure that we are getting things right,” Knudson said. “Right now the focus is on the budget dollars to make sure that Lake Havasu City is in a position to absorb this cost and sustain it, not just for this year or next year but for many, many future years.”
Once the study is officially completed, the findings are expected to be presented in a public hearing during a City Council meeting. Knudson said there is no set date for that presentation yet, but it will likely occur within the next couple months shortly before implementation.
