Lake Havasu City has struck water.
Havasu hired Jacobs Engineering Group in December to conduct some exploratory drilling in Lake Havasu State Park with the hopes of finding a location for a second well. City Manager Jess Knudson said that work wrapped up just a couple weeks ago and the city can now start moving forward with its plans for a secondary water source for the city.
“Exploratory drilling is completed, and we are very pleased with the results,” Knudson said. “We were able to identify three locations for future well sites that are feasible.”
Knudson said the well site near the water treatment plant has been identified as the location for imminent well construction.
“It will allow us to take the existing Ranney Well, our horizontal collector, offline and we will be able to do maintenance on that site,” he said. “That is the immediate need. With the identification of the other two locations, we will be looking at those from a long term prospective. Right now we were able to identify a location at our water treatment plant that will allow us to take our Ranney Well offline and do the necessary maintenance.”
The Ranney Well, located in London Bridge Beach Park, is currently Havasu’s sole source of water. While the well is still in working order, city staff has said it is due for some routine maintenance that will require the well to be taken offline for a few days. The city can’t perform that needed maintenance, however, until a second water source is ready to go.
Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan has $4,920,700 budgeted for the design and construction of the second well, and with a location now identified the project can start to move forward. The CIP identifies the Irrigation and Drainage District as the source for that money, but the Lake Havasu City Council is expected to approve a grant application at its meeting on Tuesday that could decrease the amount of local investment required.
The WaterSMART grant is through the Bureau of Reclamation for construction of production wells. Knudson said the city could be awarded up to $1.5 million if the grant request is approved.
“I’m just excited to find some grant dollars, potentially, then move forward with construction of a backup well that will allow us to provide water redundancy, which is of vital importance to the community and our citizens, and to be able to take that horizontal well offline,” Knudson said. “It has served the community very well for many, many years. Now it is time for us to maintain that existing infrastructure so it can last for many more years.”
Knudson said if all goes according to plan, the Ranney Well could be taken offline sometime early next fiscal year. He said construction of the second well is expected to take most of the current year – about 6 to 10 months.
