Lake Havasu City is inviting the public to review the 2018 international building/fire codes with local amendments proposed for adotpion by the City Council. The codes allow the city to keep up to date with industry safety standards. The amendments will be presented to the City Council in May with a possible adoption scheduled for June. Specific amendments can be reviewed at lhcaz.gov/amendments. Comments must be received by May 18. Written comments may be sent to LHC Development Services Department, C/O Building Official, 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86403.

