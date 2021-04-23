Lake Havasu City is inviting the public to review the 2018 international building/fire codes with local amendments proposed for adotpion by the City Council. The codes allow the city to keep up to date with industry safety standards. The amendments will be presented to the City Council in May with a possible adoption scheduled for June. Specific amendments can be reviewed at lhcaz.gov/amendments. Comments must be received by May 18. Written comments may be sent to LHC Development Services Department, C/O Building Official, 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86403.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More from site
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is blocking government agencies and some businesses from…
Lake Havasu City Police detectives are now in the beginning stages of their invest…
A homeless man was arrested earlier this month after police say he entered an aban…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.