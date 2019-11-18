Where do you live?
It’s a simple question, but for Lake Havasu City’s seasonal residents the answer isn’t so cut and dried. Even so, city officials are hoping that many of those part-time residents check the box for Lake Havasu City on the 2020 Census.
“These are the roads that they drive on primarily, these are the parks that they use and the emergency medical services that they use on a regular basis,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The city doesn’t have an official count, or even an exact estimate for the number of seasonal residents, commonly referred to as snowbirds, but Sheehy said the city’s population grows by about 10,000 through the winter season as a whole.
“We can attribute that to our winter visitors,” he said.
Lake Havasu City’s population as a whole is estimated at 55,000.
The census tries to avoid counting anybody multiple times, so citizens who have seasonal residences will need to determine which city is home. The census itself gives some guidelines on how that should be determined.
“People who travel seasonally between residences (e.g., snowbirds) will be counted at the residence where they live and sleep most of the time,” the Census Bureau wrote in its 2020 Residence Criteria and Residential Situations. “If they cannot determine a place where they live most of the time, they will be counted where they are staying on Census Day.”
So any snowbirds who stay six months and a day or more, should be counted as Lake Havasu City residents. The challenge for city officials is to get them to fill out the census correctly, even though many season visitors start to head out of town around Census Day, which is April 1.
“Postcards will be mailed out second week of March,” Sheehy said. “So we have a short two-week window in which we would like our winter visitors to log onto the website and complete their census information.”
Lake Havasu City is already planning its approach to maximizing its census count with local outreach and advertising.
“We have a strategic outreach program that we are putting together that includes meeting with large groups and organizations, and connecting via social media, newspaper, radio just to get out the importance of the census and what it means for our community,” he said. “That will start up in the first part of the year.”
Although the census is primarily used for determining the number of representatives in Congress for each state, there is also a lot of local money at stake.
“Multiple different organizations and groups use census data to make decisions as it relates to Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “So businesses that are looking to relocate or open a store look at census data, specifically the population numbers, to determine if there are enough people in the community for them to have their business be successful.”
Also state shared revenues from income tax, gas tax and others are redistributed to communities in Arizona based on population numbers from the census. Many grant agencies also use census data when making their determinations on applications from various non-profit and government entities.
“We just want to encourage everybody to stand up and be counted here in Lake Havasu City, and to talk to their friends and neighbors about it to ensure that they do that before they leave,” Sheehy said.
(2) comments
The point is,- there are many thousands of visitors who own homes here seasonally, and some stay for months on end. This has a large impact on local resources, especially public safety. For years, about 25% of calls and resources are spent on those who call themselves residents elsewhere, but remain locally between 4 and 8 months out of each year. It’s always been a concern here, and something needs to finally happen to help local resources.
How about all of the summer visitors that are just here for the boating season?
