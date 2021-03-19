Lake Havasu City mailed out community surveys to 8,000 randomly selected households within the city limits on Friday to kick off its effort to get broad feedback from residents on the city’s operations and what its priorities should be.
Havasu sent out 4,000 hard copies of the survey that citizens can fill out and mail back postage free.
Another 4,000 postcards will be mailed to households directing them to complete the same survey online.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said residents should start receiving the surveys next week.
“We greatly appreciate our residents who take time out of their busy schedules to complete this survey, so we can better serve our community,” City Manager Jess Knudson said in a press release from the city. “The results will evaluate our past progress and help us develop a plan for the future of our city.”
Kozlowski said the surveys will cover a wide variety of topics including the city’s policies and priorities, as well as gauging resident’s satisfaction with services that the city provides such as police and fire. Kozlowski said the survey also seeks to get input from residents about what the city’s priorities should be moving forward.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to engage with city staff and council as we continue to plan for the future of our community,” Kozlowski said.
Knudson has previously said that Havasu hopes to get at least 30% of the surveys that it sends out back – at least 2,400 responses.
The city has also said that once the random survey is complete it will post the same survey on its website for all Lake Havasu City residents to fill out.
