The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met on Monday to hear updates about four upcoming projects within the parks – the plans for a city park on Main Street called the Downtown Catalyst project, plans for a new HVAC for the Aquatic Center, expanding the pickleball courts are Dick Samp Park, and resurfacing one of the playgrounds at Rotary Park.
The City Council hired Dig Studios to complete the designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project on the 1.5 acre property located at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive, commonly called Springberg-McAndrew Park. The Parks and Recreation Board has been getting updates on the progress of those plans at every meeting. Parks and Rec. Director Mike Keane told the board that since the last update Havasu has received the 30% design from Dig Studios, as well as the geothermal report for the site.
Keane said the landscape architects are now focusing on completing the 60% designs for the project.
“As designs continue we are looking for different material costs that they could switch out, and possibly some different grading of the parcel itself to be able to keep some of the material on site instead of trucking it away,” Keane said. “We are also looking into some other funding opportunities to help with that project – whether that be grants or donations.”
Keane told the board that Havasu expects the designs to be completed on time this fall, but the project is not expected to move forward until at least Fiscal Year 2023-24. Keane said the completed designs will likely be presented to City Council sometime in January or February, and the council will decide on the project’s next steps as part of the budgeting process for FY23-24.
Boardmember Guy Reynolds suggested that parks staff start looking at operations costs and potential revenue that the new park could create when it begins preparing those budgets.
“I think it would be a great idea for us to have some type of operations, staffing, and the possibility of the types of revenue or amenities that could be rented – just something to show that we are going to try to recoup some of the cost with the availability of the amenities that are going to be there,” he said.
Aquatic Center HVAC
Rising cost estimates to upgrade the aging HVAC system at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center delayed the project that is slated for this year in the current Capital Improvement Plan to next year. But Mike Keane said the city is getting things lined up to get the long-planned project finished in FY22-23.
Kean said the project will include new HVAC units for the pool area at the Aquatic Center, including dehumidification systems and upgrades to the air handling units in the chemical storage areas.
Havasu’s CIP for this year budgeted $2.2 million for the project, including about $2 million for construction costs. The proposed CIP for next year shows that the city spent $157,000 to design the project this year, and now budgets $2.85 million for construction in FY22-23.
Keane told the board that the designs have been completed, and the project is currently out to bid. Bids are due by June 15 at 3 p.m.
Keane said the city hopes to start construction of the project in late fall or early winter.
Pickleball courts
Dick Samp Park got eight new pickleball courts this year, and a $250,000 donation from an anonymous pickleball enthusiast is expected to complete the final four courts at the park next fiscal year.
The overall plans for the park were completed in 2016 showing 16 pickleball courts at the city park, and the first four courts were installed shortly thereafter. In 2020 the City Council agreed to construct eight more courts along with some concrete work and other improvements to the park. That project was completed in April 2021 at a cost of $658,813 – which was partially covered by a $100,000 donation from the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association.
In December the anonymous donor provided $250,000 to fully cover the cost of constructing the last four courts in the plans. Keane told the board that the designs for the project have since been completed, and construction of the project is currently out to bid with a due date of June 15.
“We are in conversations with [the anonymous donor], and once the bids come back we will sit down and discuss that with him,” Keane said. “He has already stated that if the bids do come in over the amount that he has already donated to the city, that he would fund the difference.”
Doug Carr, with the pickleball association, asked Keane about plans for lighting at the park, which will allow the courts to be used for longer periods of time – especially during the summer when daylight is shortest and the courts are most heavily used. Carr said the association has given a verbal commitment to make another donation towards lights when the time comes.
Keane said lighting for the courts is included as an alternative option in the bids the city is currently accepting, so Havasu should have a good idea of what the lighting will cost after June 15.
Rotary Park playground
The Parks and Recreation Department is also planning to replace the deteriorating soft-safety play surface at the playground around Ramada B at Rotary Park next fiscal year.
Kean said the surface is starting to come up in chunks, and needs to be replaced. He said the city has received a quote for the work through a state contract with ExerPlay, which will charge $92,000 to replace the playground surface.
“The soft safety surfacing provides some fall protection for users of the playground, as well as accessibility for strollers and wheelchairs,” Keane said.
Keane said the city is also planning to apply for a grant through the Fiesta Bowl Charities that, if awarded, would cover half the cost – or $46,000. Keane told the board that the application is expected to go to City Council for approval in the next few weeks.
“We are going to wait and see if we are awarded that grant, which should be by August, then we would be able to move forward on that project,” Keane said.
Keane said Havasu has set aside the full $92,000 in the proposed budget for FY22-23, so the city will be able to complete the surface replacement even if the grant is not awarded.
