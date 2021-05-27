Lake Havasu City Councilmembers approved raises for the three people directly employed by the City Council – City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli.
Councilmembers say the new salaries are meant to bring each employee up to the current market rate, as determined by a comprehensive employee salary study to determine fair market wages for every city employee. Wages for all other city employees were brought up to market wage by the council in October, 2020.
Below are the current and new salaries for all three Havasu employees compared to their counterparts in 10 comparable cities in Arizona as identified in the positional analysis study completed last year.
City Manager
(Nine cities responding)
Knudson’s current salary: $151,110
Knudson’s new salary: $195,000
Average of comparable cities: $208,535
Goodyear: $243,153
Avondale: $231,525
Buckeye: $219,523
Flagstaff: $209,100.11
Yuma: $204,868
Marana: $200,000
Maricopa: $198,568
Oro Valley: $190,035
Prescott: $180,046
City Attorney
(Seven cities responding)
Garry’s new salary: $184,000
Garry’s current salary: $164,373
Average of comparable cities: $178,092
Goodyear: $213,192.73
Flagstaff: $192,882.98
Avondale: $185,000
Casa Grande: $169,540
Yuma: $166,289
Prescott: $160,087
Marana: $159,640
City Magistrate
(Eight cities responding)
Kalauli’s new salary: $170,000
Kalauli’s current salary: $156,570
Average of comparable cities: $157,214
Avondale: $188,451
Goodyear: $183,233
Buckeye: $181,131
Flagstaff: $168,874.69
Oro Valley: $167,445
Marana: $160,000
Yuma: $114,800
Casa Grande: $93,778
