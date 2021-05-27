Kelly Garry

Lake Havasu City Councilmembers approved raises for the three people directly employed by the City Council – City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli.

Councilmembers say the new salaries are meant to bring each employee up to the current market rate, as determined by a comprehensive employee salary study to determine fair market wages for every city employee. Wages for all other city employees were brought up to market wage by the council in October, 2020.

Below are the current and new salaries for all three Havasu employees compared to their counterparts in 10 comparable cities in Arizona as identified in the positional analysis study completed last year.

City Manager

(Nine cities responding)

Knudson’s current salary: $151,110

Knudson’s new salary: $195,000

Average of comparable cities: $208,535

Goodyear: $243,153

Avondale: $231,525

Buckeye: $219,523

Flagstaff: $209,100.11

Yuma: $204,868

Marana: $200,000

Maricopa: $198,568

Oro Valley: $190,035

Prescott: $180,046

City Attorney

(Seven cities responding)

Garry’s new salary: $184,000

Garry’s current salary: $164,373

Average of comparable cities: $178,092

Goodyear: $213,192.73

Flagstaff: $192,882.98

Avondale: $185,000

Casa Grande: $169,540

Yuma: $166,289

Prescott: $160,087

Marana: $159,640

City Magistrate

(Eight cities responding)

Kalauli’s new salary: $170,000

Kalauli’s current salary: $156,570

Average of comparable cities: $157,214

Avondale: $188,451

Goodyear: $183,233

Buckeye: $181,131

Flagstaff: $168,874.69

Oro Valley: $167,445

Marana: $160,000

Yuma: $114,800

Casa Grande: $93,778

