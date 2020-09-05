The Lake Havasu City Council will meet in executive session again next week to evaluate the City Manager.
The City Council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. During the special meeting the council will vote to adjourn to executive session where they will continue to evaluate City Manager Jess Knudson. If any action or direction is required following the executive session, it will be done during a public hearing once the special meeting reconvenes.
The council held a similar executive session prior to its Aug. 25 meeting, following the release of potentially embarrassing photos and videos of the City Manager along with an anonymous letter deriding Knudson’s job performance and calling for him to be fired.
The City Council took no action following the executive session last month, but Mayor Cal Sheehy said in a statement during the subsequent public hearing that the council will continue to look into the matter.
“We will take the next steps necessary to ensure our values as a community are met in the leadership of our City,” Sheehy said in the prepared statement last month.
Sheehy said Tuesday’s executive session is a follow up on the talks last month.
City Councilmembers have declined to give any further details about the evaluation citing both state law that prohibits disclosing what was discussed in executive session, and the fact that it is a personnel issue.
