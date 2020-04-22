Chip seal season is almost over in Lake Havasu City.
Crews have been working to apply roughly 375,000 square yards of chip seal surface to about 17 miles of streets and parking lots within the city limits in its annual effort to provide maintenance on 10% of its roads. Lake Havasu City estimated the work would take about four weeks to complete, but after a week and a half crews are already closing in on the finish line.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the only areas that have yet to be chip sealed are the on-site roadways at the Island Treatment Plant, the Site 6 entrance road, the Head Start entrance road, a short stretch on Lake Havasu Ave near CVS, and part of Bermuda Ave. and Buena Vista Ave.
City officials said Cactus Construction, who Lake Havasu City hired to complete the work, is hoping to finish up chip seal today but some of the work may stretch into Friday.
The chip seal program is only part of the city’s road maintenance plans in 2020. Knudson said plans to hire a contractor to fog seal various roads throughout town is expected to be on the city council agenda for the meeting next Tuesday.
